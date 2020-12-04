Deschutes County reports 129 new COVID-19 cases as counts surge statewide

Coronavirus

Crook County has 20 new cases, Jefferson County 33; St. Charles also reports record 32 COVID-19 patients

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed a record 30 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,003, along with a record 2,176 new cases, pushing that tally past 80,000, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday. Central Oregon echoed those rising numbers, with 182 new cases.

“Today, Oregon marked a tragic milestone in the COIVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. Kate Brown. “The Oregon Health Authority reported 30 deaths today, a record, and the number pushed us past the 1,000th death since the start of this crisis. This disease has touched every Oregonian. It has taken a devastating toll on our families, our communities, our businesses and our physical and mental wellbeing.

“On this somber day, our hearts go out to all the families and friends who have lost a loved one and to all Oregonians who have suffered and sacrificed during this pandemic,” Brown added

OHA reported a daily record number of new confirmed and presumptive cases, 2,176, as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 81,437 cases and 1,970,033 negative test results.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (15), Benton (25), Clackamas (176), Clatsop (15), Columbia (8), Coos (30), Crook (20), Curry (6), Deschutes (129), Douglas (28), Gilliam (1), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (27), Jackson (172), Jefferson (33), Josephine (37), Klamath (97), Lane (127), Lincoln (11), Linn (65), Malheur (37), Marion (188), Morrow (18), Multnomah (388), Polk (43), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (74), Union (20), Wasco (21), Washington (319), Yamhill (35).

St. Charles Health System reported a record 32 COVID-19 patients as of 7 a.m. Friday, three more than the previous high point several days ago. Five of the patients were in the ICU, two on ventilators.

Deschutes County has had 2,685 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths and 1,391 cases per 100,000 people. Crook County has had 268 cases, six deaths and 1,143 cases per 100,000. Jefferson County has had 912 cases, 11 deaths and 3,825 cases per 100,000.

Oregon’s 974th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Dec. 1 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 975th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Nov. 28 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 976th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Dec. 2 at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 977th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 23 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 978th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died at her residence. Date of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 979th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died at her residence. Date of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 980th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 981st COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 1 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 982nd COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 983rd COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 3 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 984th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Dec. 2 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 985th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Dec. 3 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 986th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Lincoln County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Nov. 29 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center-Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 987th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 2 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 988th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Dec. 2 at Portland VA Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 989th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Dec. 2 at Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 990th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 991st COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Dec. 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 992nd COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Dec. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 993rd COVID-19 death is a 52-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Oct. 9 and died on Dec. 2 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 994th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Oct. 9 and died on Nov. 28 at St. Charles Medical Center-Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 995th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 15 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 996th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 997th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 2 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 998th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Nov. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 999th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 25 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1000th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 23 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1001st COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Nov. 25 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1002nd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 3 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1003rd COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 24. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon decreased to 557, 2 fewer than yesterday. There are 115 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, six more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. Numbers do not reflect admissions per day nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

COVID-19 latest projections

Today, Oregon Health Authority released its latest modeling, which shows a projected increase in COVID-19 cases and that more Oregonians are staying home and physically distancing.

According to the model, the effective reproduction rate – the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates – was estimated to be 1.25, as of Nov. 19, one day after the statewide freeze was enacted.

The current level of transmission could generate “exponential” growth, resulting in approximately 2,000 new daily cases and 75 additional daily hospitalizations by Dec. 24.

If the spread of COVID-19 reached the levels from mid-October, new daily cases could reach 2,700 and patients needing hospitalization would increase to 110 per day.

The model does consider the time period during Thanksgiving.

The model also shows that Oregonians are practicing physical distancing at the highest levels since the beginning of the summer and that a majority of Oregonians are wearing face coverings when outside, or indoors where six feet of distance cannot be maintained.

The projections on spread of the virus emphasize the importance of continuing to practice preventive measures to slow the spread of the disease:

Minimize close contact with others.

Keep gatherings small.

Wear a face covering.

Wash hands frequently.

Mental and emotional resources for difficult times:

Mental and emotional health resources are available on OHA’s Safe + Strong website.

Or call the Safe + Strong Helpline at 800-923-4357 (800-923-HELP). The line offers free, 24-7 emotional support and resource referral to anyone who needs it – not only those experiencing a mental health crisis.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.