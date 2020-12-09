Sargent’s Cafe in Bend latest victim of coronavirus restrictions
Diner recently closed its doors after 60 years making meals -- and friends
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A longtime Bend staple is now the victim of coronavirus restrictions.
Sargent’s Cafe, on Southeast Third Street, announced late last month they had closed for good.
Sargent’s was an old-school diner, and its regulars were passionate.
Long-time customer Elizabeth Irvin recalled many a special occasion: “If we have any kind of birthday at our house, we come here.”
“I cried. I had to pull over -- there was no way,” Irvin recalled of when she learned the cafe would be closing.
Mindy Corley, another long-time customer, said the restaurant had become part of the fabric of Bend after 60 years of service.
“I just feel it’s like a solid structure of Bend that’s going to be gone,” Corley said.
Knowing he was going to have to close anyway, with the property having been sold over the summer, owner John Aylward had to make the call after the latest restrictions.
“We tried to adapt,” Aylward said. “You can only sell so many to-go breakfast sandwiches and breakfast burritos. We just couldn’t continue to lose money.”
A recent survey by the National Restaurant Foundation shows 110,000 restaurants across the country have closed this year. The survey says Oregon restaurants are seeing revenue down an average of 30 percent this year.
“I don’t know that in-dining restaurants is really a good business model right now,” Aylward said. “The world has changed so much, and it’s going to continue to change.”
That leaves Sargent’s faithful reminiscing.
Mindy Corley said it's where her relationship with her husband developed.
“Nineteen years ago, we would come here on our dates in the mornings and have breakfast,” she said.
And there were the unique traditions.
“They would allow people to come in and post their art, and you could just buy them from the front counter,” Corley recalled.
She had with her a painting of dogs she purchased from the cafe.
“I’m just grateful that we even got to experience it,” Irvin said.
Comments
10 Comments
Let’s not give that much credit to COVId! The real reason we are losing Sargents is the continued GENTRIFICATION of Central Oregon!
You would prefer a ghetto?
That area generally needs some help but i agree its too bad that regular places with history are playing by the rules- and losing out to newcomers like kevista coffee that is apparently packed with anti-maskers now that they announced they are ignoring the health code and refusing to pay their previous fines
!
As i watch folks in our family slowly and painfully die from bat flu, the selfishness of the deniers has ceased to seem like a political disagreement instead feeling more and more like an offensive assault
!
Ive had many nice meals at sergeants over the years but i will never go to kevista, it makes me respect sergeants more to see them being honest with people.
Rats, I and the better half have eaten a jillion breakfasts there. Always preferred Sargent’s to Juniper Cafe (now Dutch Brothers site) and the Snowbunny (Parrilla Cafe). They also made great burgers.
My wife and I have also been eating there forever, and I ate there before I got married.
I still remember the first time I took my wife there many years ago,she was hooked too…
It’s another part of the old Bend that is now gone… This sucks.
Ah, the Snowbunny. Fond memories. Still miss their biscuits and gravy.
This had nothing to do with COVID. They sold their land to a developer.
It’s both, they did say on social media that COVID-19 ‘shut us down.’ So an earlier demise than otherwise would have happened, it appears.
He said he already sold the business, so no shock here.
According to “anonymousktvz” all these business closings, and more people being added to the unemployment rolls, is a good thing…