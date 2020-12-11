Gov. Brown outlines vaccine rollout as COVID-19 ‘long-hauler’ tells her stark story

Coronavirus

Formerly active, healthy Portland mother, 40, can barely walk around the block: ''This is an unpredictable and terrifying disease.'

SALEM , Ore. (KTVZ) – Gov. Kate Brown laid out Friday the details of plans to quickly distribute 140,000 doses of two COVID-19 vaccines expected in the state by the end of December – and an extensive campaign that will urge Oregonians to get the shots officials assure are safe and effective.

But during the same online news conference a Portland woman who was health and active before COVID-19 hit drove the point home in more tragic, dramatic fashion, a so-called “long-hauler” with numerous serious lingering health impacts who pleaded for Oregonians to come together and tackle the virus in ways many are very weary of following.

“I know many people, especially younger people, feel that this virus is not a threat to them, or that the risk of catching it is low,” Darrah Isaacson said. “Many think it’s not worth the precautions – the masking, the distancing, the social isolation that this has caused. Some people think that this is just like the flu.”

“I can tell you from personal, and horrible experience, that that way of thinking is extremely dangerous,” she said. “This is an unpredictable and terrifying disease."

“I’m still alive, thankfully, but my life has been turned completely upside down,” said Isaacson, who when she turned 40 could not have her mom’s birthday cheesecake because she was in bed with a racking cough, severe body aches, unrelenting headache and fever – in such poor condition that she remembers little of those days.

“Little did I know I’d still be sick 10 months later, and with more symptoms,” Isaacson said. “I’m a COVID ‘long-hauler,’ and there are thousands of us across the country dealing with debilitating, long-term, possibly life-long symptoms due to COVID. Many were very active, healthy, with no underlying health conditions.”

Isaacson said she and her husband and 5-year-old daughter were a very active family, and “I can barely walk around the block now.”

“I realize most of us don’t like to be told what to do, especially when we believe we’re not part of the problem,” she said. “This is not the time for blame or arguments. This is the time to make some sacrifices, so we can come together and keep this virus from harming any more families like mine.”

Brown said Oregon expects 140,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna by the end of December (which would be enough for 70,000 people, since there are two doses), and noted that Oregon has been a leader in rapid statewide distribution of vaccines against preventable diseases, from the flue to the measles.

“We have policies and programs in place to vaccinate all of Oregonian, and we are pulling every one of those levers,” Brown said, including an extensive public outreach campaign, which she called “the vaccine campaign of our lifetime, distributing to communities as quickly as possible, prioritizing among the hardest hit and most at risk.”

Brown said hospitals will be the primary sites for the first group of vaccine recipients, and a “cold chain network” has been set up for the ultra-cold space needed for the Pfizer vaccine, which must be stored at minus-94 degrees.

“We estimate about 100,000 Oregonians will get their first vaccine doses by the end of the year,” the governor said.

With some 300,000 health care workers in the state, the first priority will be staff at hospitals and other inpatient facilities with direct patient contact, especially with those with COVID-19.

“That will include people in vital roles such as housekeeping and food services,” Brown said, “then expect to outpatient and other settings,” including those in behavior health treatment and those meeting the needs of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

Surveys have shown only four in 10 Oregonians said they are certain to get the vaccines, “so we certainly have our work cut out for us,” Brown said, especially in an environment where the pandemic response has been so politicized.

In the meantime, she said, it’s important to continue to “remind Oregonians to keep up their guard” by wearing masks, practicing social distancing and limiting get-togethers “until we achieve community immunity.”

And once again, as Congress keeps debating COVID-19 releif packages, Brown said the state needs federal support “to keep Oregonians in our homes and businesses across the state operating.”

“It’s absolutely true we’re all in the same storm, but we are not all in the same boat,” she said.

Oregon needs to vaccinate about 10,000 people a day to get to 3 million, or three-quarters of Oregonians. “That’s the scale we need to achieve community-wide immunity,” she said. “It’s a tall order, and it can’t be done without federal resources.”

“Still, there are some who feel they are invincible to the virus,” she said, adding that “their actions out all of us at risk.” More than half the state’s cases have been people under 40, she noted.

Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen sounded a note of caution about vaccine availability.

“The federal government has said enough doses will come out to vaccinate everyone who wants it by June,” he said. But amid stories of disruptions, “until we see vaccines show up on the loading dock, I would not want to make a prediction of how long it will take.”