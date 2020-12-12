Oregon reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, tally grows to 1,150; 1,440 new cases

Coronavirus

Oregon Health Authority issues statement on FDA vaccine approval; Saturday report includes total test results, positivity rates by county

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed 13 more lives in Oregon, raising the state's death toll to 1,150, along with 1,440 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA reported 1,440 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 92,839 cases and 2,137,343 negative test results.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (37), Clackamas (99), Clatsop (8), Columbia (4), Coos (8), Crook (9), Curry (5), Deschutes (58), Douglas (11), Hood River (21), Jackson (65), Jefferson (24), Josephine (43), Klamath (47), Lake (4), Lane (109), Lincoln (6), Linn (43), Malheur (13), Marion (134), Morrow (5), Multnomah (307), Polk (20), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (36), Union (18), Wallowa (1), Wasco (8), Washington (256), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (32).

Errata: Oregon's 858th and 954th COVID-19 deaths, reported on Nov. 25 and Dec. 3, are the same person. The numbers have been adjusted accordingly. OHA regrets this error.

Oregon's 1,138th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 2 and died Dec. 9 at Portland Adventist Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon's 1,139th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive Nov. 16 and died Nov. 2 at home. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 1,140th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 24 and died Dec. 7 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon's 1,141st COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 5 and died Dec. 11 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 1,142nd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive Dec. 8 and died Dec. 9 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center-RiverBend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 1,143rd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive Nov. 24 and died Dec. 6 at home. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 1,144th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive Nov. 30 and died Dec. 10 at Legacy Silverton Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 1,145th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive Nov. 28 and died Dec. 4 at home. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 1,146th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive Nov. 26 and died Dec. 8 at home. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 1,147th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 22 and died Dec. 10 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 1,148th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive Nov. 29 and died Dec. 9 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 1,149th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive Nov. 19 and died Dec. 9 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon's 1,150th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive Dec. 9 and died Dec. 10. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

OHA statement on EUA for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Oregon Health Authority is encouraged by news that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the first emergency use authorization Dec. 11 for a vaccine to prevent COVID-19.

The vaccine, made by Pfizer-BioNTech, was found to be 95% effective in Phase 3 clinical trials that involved more than 40,000 participants and caused only mild, temporary side effects, including pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain and fever.

OHA is committed to working with hospitals and other health care providers, as well as pharmacies, long-term care facilities and community-based organizations throughout Oregon to distribute the vaccine quickly, efficiently and in a culturally responsive manner to health care workers, and long-term care facility staff and residents.

The agency has embarked on a robust, comprehensive, statewide effort to connect with individuals and organizations representing communities of color, tribal communities and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through a diverse Vaccine Advisory Committee that is co-creating a vaccine distribution plan centering on the experiences of these populations.

“This is truly an historic moment that we should celebrate," said Patrick Allen, OHA director. “But we're far from being out of the woods in this pandemic. For most of us, getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is several months away, and in that time we will see more cases and, tragically, more deaths.

"Everyone should have the opportunity to get the vaccine when it becomes available, so we need to keep doing our part to protect our families, our neighbors and ourselves by doubling down on the basic actions that keep the virus from spreading."

They include wearing a mask, practicing physical distancing, avoiding gatherings and get-togethers, avoiding traveling, washing your hands and staying home if you're sick.

County Cases 1 Total deaths2 Baker 358 4 Benton 1046 8 Clackamas 8031 95 Clatsop 451 1 Columbia 651 7 Coos 572 4 Crook 340 6 Curry 192 2 Deschutes 3181 17 Douglas 1179 29 Gilliam 25 1 Grant 158 1 Harney 117 1 Hood River 562 4 Jackson 4769 49 Jefferson 1130 12 Josephine 811 9 Klamath 1360 11 Lake 173 1 Lane 5485 68 Lincoln 758 16 Linn 2050 27 Malheur 2617 45 Marion 11246 179 Morrow 743 7 Multnomah 21156 305 Polk 1566 24 Sherman 26 0 Tillamook 190 0 Umatilla 4845 52 Union 901 10 Wallowa 74 3 Wasco 687 19 Washington 13226 114 Wheeler 11 0 Yamhill 2152 19 Total 92839 1150

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

ELRs (Electronic Laboratory Reports) Received 12/11

(Beginning 12/3/20, Oregon Health Authority has transitioned to reporting total Electronic Laboratory Reports (ELRs), rather than reporting total persons tested. Electronic Laboratory Reports better reflect the total volume of tests for a county and may include duplicate positives and/or duplicate negatives for individuals. )

County Total ELRs Negative ELRs Positive ELRs ELR Test Positivity Baker 57 52 5 8.8% Benton 725 675 50 6.9% Clackamas 2,691 2,537 154 5.7% Clatsop 146 136 10 6.8% Columbia 362 349 13 3.6% Coos 275 267 8 2.9% Crook 145 123 22 15.2% Curry 62 58 4 6.5% Deschutes 1,073 1,011 62 5.8% Douglas 179 166 13 7.3% Gilliam 4 3 1 25.0% Grant 72 34 38 52.8% Harney 15 14 1 6.7% Hood River 161 129 32 19.9% Jackson 1,172 1,085 87 7.4% Jefferson 152 135 17 11.2% Josephine 298 269 29 9.7% Klamath 314 277 37 11.8% Lake 59 59 - 0.0% Lane 2,400 2,320 80 3.3% Lincoln 207 188 19 9.2% Linn 864 802 62 7.2% Malheur 85 65 20 23.5% Marion 2,274 1,982 292 12.8% Morrow 68 58 10 14.7% Multnomah 5,771 5,354 417 7.2% Polk 539 502 37 6.9% Sherman 12 12 - 0.0% Tillamook 71 67 4 5.6% Umatilla 508 455 53 10.4% Union 183 170 13 7.1% Wallowa 8 8 - 0.0% Wasco 177 170 7 4.0% Washington 3,384 3,081 303 9.0% Wheeler 1 1 - 0.0% Yamhill 879 828 51 5.8%

Total ELRs Received

County Total ELRs Negative ELRs Positive ELRs ELR Test Positivity Baker 5,637 4,367 1,270 22.53% Benton 65,190 63,351 1,839 2.82% Clackamas 240,058 227,814 12,244 5.10% Clatsop 19,426 18,559 867 4.46% Columbia 22,503 21,591 912 4.05% Coos 19,827 19,193 634 3.20% Crook 8,603 8,049 554 6.44% Curry 4,409 4,273 136 3.08% Deschutes 87,169 82,241 4,928 5.65% Douglas 34,652 33,611 1,041 3.00% Gilliam 629 608 21 3.34% Grant 2,356 2,167 189 8.02% Harney 2,024 1,886 138 6.82% Hood River 17,767 17,002 765 4.31% Jackson 108,367 102,471 5,896 5.44% Jefferson 10,552 9,474 1,078 10.22% Josephine 27,138 26,391 747 2.75% Klamath 25,738 24,251 1,487 5.78% Lake 1,722 1,481 241 14.00% Lane 186,640 181,093 5,547 2.97% Lincoln 27,091 25,414 1,677 6.19% Linn 66,930 62,667 4,263 6.37% Malheur 16,840 12,806 4,034 23.95% Marion 184,419 168,153 16,266 8.82% Morrow 4,770 3,888 882 18.49% Multnomah 551,660 520,529 31,131 5.64% Polk 34,699 32,697 2,002 5.77% Sherman 806 772 34 4.22% Tillamook 8,007 7,818 189 2.36% Umatilla 39,622 34,383 5,239 13.22% Union 6,861 6,137 724 10.55% Wallowa 1,435 1,385 50 3.48% Wasco 16,016 15,152 864 5.39% Washington 352,207 332,433 19,774 5.61% Wheeler 260 248 12 4.62% Yamhill 66,134 62,988 3,146 4.76% Grand Total 2,268,164 2,137,343 130,821 5.77%

