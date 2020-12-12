Oregon reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, tally grows to 1,150; 1,440 new cases
Oregon Health Authority issues statement on FDA vaccine approval; Saturday report includes total test results, positivity rates by county
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed 13 more lives in Oregon, raising the state's death toll to 1,150, along with 1,440 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
OHA reported 1,440 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 92,839 cases and 2,137,343 negative test results.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (37), Clackamas (99), Clatsop (8), Columbia (4), Coos (8), Crook (9), Curry (5), Deschutes (58), Douglas (11), Hood River (21), Jackson (65), Jefferson (24), Josephine (43), Klamath (47), Lake (4), Lane (109), Lincoln (6), Linn (43), Malheur (13), Marion (134), Morrow (5), Multnomah (307), Polk (20), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (36), Union (18), Wallowa (1), Wasco (8), Washington (256), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (32).
Errata: Oregon's 858th and 954th COVID-19 deaths, reported on Nov. 25 and Dec. 3, are the same person. The numbers have been adjusted accordingly. OHA regrets this error.
Oregon's 1,138th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 2 and died Dec. 9 at Portland Adventist Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon's 1,139th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive Nov. 16 and died Nov. 2 at home. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,140th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 24 and died Dec. 7 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon's 1,141st COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 5 and died Dec. 11 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,142nd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive Dec. 8 and died Dec. 9 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center-RiverBend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,143rd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive Nov. 24 and died Dec. 6 at home. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,144th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive Nov. 30 and died Dec. 10 at Legacy Silverton Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,145th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive Nov. 28 and died Dec. 4 at home. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,146th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive Nov. 26 and died Dec. 8 at home. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,147th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 22 and died Dec. 10 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,148th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive Nov. 29 and died Dec. 9 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,149th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive Nov. 19 and died Dec. 9 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon's 1,150th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive Dec. 9 and died Dec. 10. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
OHA statement on EUA for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
Oregon Health Authority is encouraged by news that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the first emergency use authorization Dec. 11 for a vaccine to prevent COVID-19.
The vaccine, made by Pfizer-BioNTech, was found to be 95% effective in Phase 3 clinical trials that involved more than 40,000 participants and caused only mild, temporary side effects, including pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain and fever.
OHA is committed to working with hospitals and other health care providers, as well as pharmacies, long-term care facilities and community-based organizations throughout Oregon to distribute the vaccine quickly, efficiently and in a culturally responsive manner to health care workers, and long-term care facility staff and residents.
The agency has embarked on a robust, comprehensive, statewide effort to connect with individuals and organizations representing communities of color, tribal communities and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through a diverse Vaccine Advisory Committee that is co-creating a vaccine distribution plan centering on the experiences of these populations.
“This is truly an historic moment that we should celebrate," said Patrick Allen, OHA director. “But we're far from being out of the woods in this pandemic. For most of us, getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is several months away, and in that time we will see more cases and, tragically, more deaths.
"Everyone should have the opportunity to get the vaccine when it becomes available, so we need to keep doing our part to protect our families, our neighbors and ourselves by doubling down on the basic actions that keep the virus from spreading."
They include wearing a mask, practicing physical distancing, avoiding gatherings and get-togethers, avoiding traveling, washing your hands and staying home if you're sick.
|County
|Cases 1
|Total deaths2
|Baker
|358
|4
|Benton
|1046
|8
|Clackamas
|8031
|95
|Clatsop
|451
|1
|Columbia
|651
|7
|Coos
|572
|4
|Crook
|340
|6
|Curry
|192
|2
|Deschutes
|3181
|17
|Douglas
|1179
|29
|Gilliam
|25
|1
|Grant
|158
|1
|Harney
|117
|1
|Hood River
|562
|4
|Jackson
|4769
|49
|Jefferson
|1130
|12
|Josephine
|811
|9
|Klamath
|1360
|11
|Lake
|173
|1
|Lane
|5485
|68
|Lincoln
|758
|16
|Linn
|2050
|27
|Malheur
|2617
|45
|Marion
|11246
|179
|Morrow
|743
|7
|Multnomah
|21156
|305
|Polk
|1566
|24
|Sherman
|26
|0
|Tillamook
|190
|0
|Umatilla
|4845
|52
|Union
|901
|10
|Wallowa
|74
|3
|Wasco
|687
|19
|Washington
|13226
|114
|Wheeler
|11
|0
|Yamhill
|2152
|19
|Total
|92839
|1150
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
ELRs (Electronic Laboratory Reports) Received 12/11
(Beginning 12/3/20, Oregon Health Authority has transitioned to reporting total Electronic Laboratory Reports (ELRs), rather than reporting total persons tested. Electronic Laboratory Reports better reflect the total volume of tests for a county and may include duplicate positives and/or duplicate negatives for individuals. )
|County
|Total ELRs
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|ELR Test Positivity
|Baker
|57
|52
|5
|8.8%
|Benton
|725
|675
|50
|6.9%
|Clackamas
|2,691
|2,537
|154
|5.7%
|Clatsop
|146
|136
|10
|6.8%
|Columbia
|362
|349
|13
|3.6%
|Coos
|275
|267
|8
|2.9%
|Crook
|145
|123
|22
|15.2%
|Curry
|62
|58
|4
|6.5%
|Deschutes
|1,073
|1,011
|62
|5.8%
|Douglas
|179
|166
|13
|7.3%
|Gilliam
|4
|3
|1
|25.0%
|Grant
|72
|34
|38
|52.8%
|Harney
|15
|14
|1
|6.7%
|Hood River
|161
|129
|32
|19.9%
|Jackson
|1,172
|1,085
|87
|7.4%
|Jefferson
|152
|135
|17
|11.2%
|Josephine
|298
|269
|29
|9.7%
|Klamath
|314
|277
|37
|11.8%
|Lake
|59
|59
|-
|0.0%
|Lane
|2,400
|2,320
|80
|3.3%
|Lincoln
|207
|188
|19
|9.2%
|Linn
|864
|802
|62
|7.2%
|Malheur
|85
|65
|20
|23.5%
|Marion
|2,274
|1,982
|292
|12.8%
|Morrow
|68
|58
|10
|14.7%
|Multnomah
|5,771
|5,354
|417
|7.2%
|Polk
|539
|502
|37
|6.9%
|Sherman
|12
|12
|-
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|71
|67
|4
|5.6%
|Umatilla
|508
|455
|53
|10.4%
|Union
|183
|170
|13
|7.1%
|Wallowa
|8
|8
|-
|0.0%
|Wasco
|177
|170
|7
|4.0%
|Washington
|3,384
|3,081
|303
|9.0%
|Wheeler
|1
|1
|-
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|879
|828
|51
|5.8%
Total ELRs Received
|County
|Total ELRs
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|ELR Test Positivity
|Baker
|5,637
|4,367
|1,270
|22.53%
|Benton
|65,190
|63,351
|1,839
|2.82%
|Clackamas
|240,058
|227,814
|12,244
|5.10%
|Clatsop
|19,426
|18,559
|867
|4.46%
|Columbia
|22,503
|21,591
|912
|4.05%
|Coos
|19,827
|19,193
|634
|3.20%
|Crook
|8,603
|8,049
|554
|6.44%
|Curry
|4,409
|4,273
|136
|3.08%
|Deschutes
|87,169
|82,241
|4,928
|5.65%
|Douglas
|34,652
|33,611
|1,041
|3.00%
|Gilliam
|629
|608
|21
|3.34%
|Grant
|2,356
|2,167
|189
|8.02%
|Harney
|2,024
|1,886
|138
|6.82%
|Hood River
|17,767
|17,002
|765
|4.31%
|Jackson
|108,367
|102,471
|5,896
|5.44%
|Jefferson
|10,552
|9,474
|1,078
|10.22%
|Josephine
|27,138
|26,391
|747
|2.75%
|Klamath
|25,738
|24,251
|1,487
|5.78%
|Lake
|1,722
|1,481
|241
|14.00%
|Lane
|186,640
|181,093
|5,547
|2.97%
|Lincoln
|27,091
|25,414
|1,677
|6.19%
|Linn
|66,930
|62,667
|4,263
|6.37%
|Malheur
|16,840
|12,806
|4,034
|23.95%
|Marion
|184,419
|168,153
|16,266
|8.82%
|Morrow
|4,770
|3,888
|882
|18.49%
|Multnomah
|551,660
|520,529
|31,131
|5.64%
|Polk
|34,699
|32,697
|2,002
|5.77%
|Sherman
|806
|772
|34
|4.22%
|Tillamook
|8,007
|7,818
|189
|2.36%
|Umatilla
|39,622
|34,383
|5,239
|13.22%
|Union
|6,861
|6,137
|724
|10.55%
|Wallowa
|1,435
|1,385
|50
|3.48%
|Wasco
|16,016
|15,152
|864
|5.39%
|Washington
|352,207
|332,433
|19,774
|5.61%
|Wheeler
|260
|248
|12
|4.62%
|Yamhill
|66,134
|62,988
|3,146
|4.76%
|Grand Total
|2,268,164
|2,137,343
|130,821
|5.77%
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
Comments