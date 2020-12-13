Skip to Content
Coronavirus
Oregon reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,048 new cases

Hospitalizations, ICU patients decline

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,155, along with 1,048 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 1,048 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 93,853 cases and 2,155,333 negative test results.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (21), Clackamas (112), Clatsop (3), Columbia (15), Coos (11), Crook (7), Curry (14), Deschutes (39), Douglas (20), Hood River (13), Jackson (90), Jefferson (17), Josephine (11), Klamath (28), Lake (1), Lane (88), Lincoln (12), Linn (24), Malheur (4), Marion (150), Morrow (4), Multnomah (172), Polk (15), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (36), Union (2), Wasco (9), Washington (108), Yamhill (17).

On Dec. 7, OHA reported in error Oregon’s 1,036th COVID-19 death as a 77-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive Nov. 20. The woman has not died and the number of COVID-19 deaths in Oregon has been adjusted to accommodate this error.

Oregon’s 1,150th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 10 and died Dec. 11 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,151st COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 4 and died Dec. 10 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,152nd COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive Dec. 3 and died Dec. 2. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,153rd COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive Dec. 1 and died Dec. 12 at home. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,154th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive Dec. 3 and died Dec. 10 at home. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,155th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive Nov. 25 and died Dec. 11 at home. He had underlying conditions.

CountyCases 1Total deaths 2
Baker3624
Benton10698
Clackamas814795
Clatsop4541
Columbia6667
Coos5824
Crook3476
Curry2072
Deschutes322017
Douglas119929
Gilliam251
Grant1581
Harney1171
Hood River5744
Jackson485750
Jefferson114712
Josephine82210
Klamath138811
Lake1741
Lane556568
Lincoln77016
Linn206727
Malheur261945
Marion11389180
Morrow7477
Multnomah21323305
Polk158224
Sherman260
Tillamook1910
Umatilla488152
Union90310
Wallowa743
Wasco69719
Washington13324116
Wheeler110
Yamhill216919
Total938531155

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

ELRs (Electronic Laboratory Reports) Received 12/12

CountyTotal ELRsNegative ELRsPositive ELRsELR Test Positivity
Baker69531623.2%
Benton409393163.9%
Clackamas1,8581,7391196.4%
Clatsop247233145.7%
Columbia346331154.3%
Coos166156106.0%
Crook9081910.0%
Curry208194146.7%
Deschutes902857455.0%
Douglas29428772.4%
Gilliam5500.0%
Grant76114.3%
Harney121200.0%
Hood River195176199.7%
Jackson1,17199717414.9%
Jefferson1241091512.1%
Josephine2271893816.7%
Klamath193174199.8%
Lake8800.0%
Lane1,6081,526825.1%
Lincoln767422.6%
Linn716695212.9%
Malheur1751393620.6%
Marion1,9471,70823912.3%
Morrow2217522.7%
Multnomah3,8943,6652295.9%
Polk486469173.5%
Sherman7700.0%
Tillamook403825.0%
Umatilla442399439.7%
Union11610976.0%
Wallowa6600.0%
Wasco19619063.1%
Washington2,3802,2251556.5%
Wheeler2200.0%
Yamhill766721455.9%

Total ELRs Received

CountyTotal ELRsNegative ELRsPositive ELRsELR Test Positivity
Baker 5,706 4,420 1,28622.54%
Benton 65,599 63,744 1,8552.83%
Clackamas 241,916 229,553 12,3635.11%
Clatsop 19,673 18,792 8814.48%
Columbia 22,849 21,922 9274.06%
Coos 19,993 19,349 6443.22%
Crook 8,693 8,130 5636.48%
Curry 4,617 4,467 1503.25%
Deschutes 88,071 83,098 4,9735.65%
Douglas 34,946 33,898 1,0483.00%
Gilliam 634 613 213.31%
Grant 2,363 2,173 1908.04%
Harney 2,036 1,898 1386.78%
Hood River 17,962 17,178 7844.36%
Jackson 109,538 103,468 6,0705.54%
Jefferson 10,676 9,583 1,09310.24%
Josephine 27,365 26,580 7852.87%
Klamath 25,931 24,425 1,5065.81%
Lake 1,730 1,489 24113.93%
Lane 188,248 182,619 5,6292.99%
Lincoln 27,167 25,488 1,6796.18%
Linn 67,646 63,362 4,2846.33%
Malheur 17,015 12,945 4,07023.92%
Marion 186,366 169,861 16,5058.86%
Morrow 4,792 3,905 88718.51%
Multnomah 555,554 524,194 31,3605.64%
Polk 35,185 33,166 2,0195.74%
Sherman 813 779 344.18%
Tillamook 8,047 7,856 1912.37%
Umatilla 40,064 34,782 5,28213.18%
Union 6,977 6,246 73110.48%
Wallowa 1,441 1,391 503.47%
Wasco 16,212 15,342 8705.37%
Washington 354,587 334,658 19,9295.62%
Wheeler 262 250 124.58%
Yamhill 66,900 63,709 3,1914.77%
Grand Total 2,287,574 2,155,333 132,2415.78%

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 535, which is 12 fewer than yesterday. There are 125 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, which is six fewer than yesterday. 

Yesterday’s hospitalization data was inadvertently left out of the daily press release. Those numbers were 547 hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 and 131 COVID-10 patients in ICU beds.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

