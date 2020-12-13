Oregon reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,048 new cases
Hospitalizations, ICU patients decline
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,155, along with 1,048 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,048 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 93,853 cases and 2,155,333 negative test results.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (21), Clackamas (112), Clatsop (3), Columbia (15), Coos (11), Crook (7), Curry (14), Deschutes (39), Douglas (20), Hood River (13), Jackson (90), Jefferson (17), Josephine (11), Klamath (28), Lake (1), Lane (88), Lincoln (12), Linn (24), Malheur (4), Marion (150), Morrow (4), Multnomah (172), Polk (15), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (36), Union (2), Wasco (9), Washington (108), Yamhill (17).
On Dec. 7, OHA reported in error Oregon’s 1,036th COVID-19 death as a 77-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive Nov. 20. The woman has not died and the number of COVID-19 deaths in Oregon has been adjusted to accommodate this error.
Oregon’s 1,150th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 10 and died Dec. 11 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,151st COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 4 and died Dec. 10 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,152nd COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive Dec. 3 and died Dec. 2. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,153rd COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive Dec. 1 and died Dec. 12 at home. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,154th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive Dec. 3 and died Dec. 10 at home. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,155th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive Nov. 25 and died Dec. 11 at home. He had underlying conditions.
|County
|Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|362
|4
|Benton
|1069
|8
|Clackamas
|8147
|95
|Clatsop
|454
|1
|Columbia
|666
|7
|Coos
|582
|4
|Crook
|347
|6
|Curry
|207
|2
|Deschutes
|3220
|17
|Douglas
|1199
|29
|Gilliam
|25
|1
|Grant
|158
|1
|Harney
|117
|1
|Hood River
|574
|4
|Jackson
|4857
|50
|Jefferson
|1147
|12
|Josephine
|822
|10
|Klamath
|1388
|11
|Lake
|174
|1
|Lane
|5565
|68
|Lincoln
|770
|16
|Linn
|2067
|27
|Malheur
|2619
|45
|Marion
|11389
|180
|Morrow
|747
|7
|Multnomah
|21323
|305
|Polk
|1582
|24
|Sherman
|26
|0
|Tillamook
|191
|0
|Umatilla
|4881
|52
|Union
|903
|10
|Wallowa
|74
|3
|Wasco
|697
|19
|Washington
|13324
|116
|Wheeler
|11
|0
|Yamhill
|2169
|19
|Total
|93853
|1155
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
ELRs (Electronic Laboratory Reports) Received 12/12
|County
|Total ELRs
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|ELR Test Positivity
|Baker
|69
|53
|16
|23.2%
|Benton
|409
|393
|16
|3.9%
|Clackamas
|1,858
|1,739
|119
|6.4%
|Clatsop
|247
|233
|14
|5.7%
|Columbia
|346
|331
|15
|4.3%
|Coos
|166
|156
|10
|6.0%
|Crook
|90
|81
|9
|10.0%
|Curry
|208
|194
|14
|6.7%
|Deschutes
|902
|857
|45
|5.0%
|Douglas
|294
|287
|7
|2.4%
|Gilliam
|5
|5
|0
|0.0%
|Grant
|7
|6
|1
|14.3%
|Harney
|12
|12
|0
|0.0%
|Hood River
|195
|176
|19
|9.7%
|Jackson
|1,171
|997
|174
|14.9%
|Jefferson
|124
|109
|15
|12.1%
|Josephine
|227
|189
|38
|16.7%
|Klamath
|193
|174
|19
|9.8%
|Lake
|8
|8
|0
|0.0%
|Lane
|1,608
|1,526
|82
|5.1%
|Lincoln
|76
|74
|2
|2.6%
|Linn
|716
|695
|21
|2.9%
|Malheur
|175
|139
|36
|20.6%
|Marion
|1,947
|1,708
|239
|12.3%
|Morrow
|22
|17
|5
|22.7%
|Multnomah
|3,894
|3,665
|229
|5.9%
|Polk
|486
|469
|17
|3.5%
|Sherman
|7
|7
|0
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|40
|38
|2
|5.0%
|Umatilla
|442
|399
|43
|9.7%
|Union
|116
|109
|7
|6.0%
|Wallowa
|6
|6
|0
|0.0%
|Wasco
|196
|190
|6
|3.1%
|Washington
|2,380
|2,225
|155
|6.5%
|Wheeler
|2
|2
|0
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|766
|721
|45
|5.9%
Total ELRs Received
|County
|Total ELRs
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|ELR Test Positivity
|Baker
|5,706
|4,420
|1,286
|22.54%
|Benton
|65,599
|63,744
|1,855
|2.83%
|Clackamas
|241,916
|229,553
|12,363
|5.11%
|Clatsop
|19,673
|18,792
|881
|4.48%
|Columbia
|22,849
|21,922
|927
|4.06%
|Coos
|19,993
|19,349
|644
|3.22%
|Crook
|8,693
|8,130
|563
|6.48%
|Curry
|4,617
|4,467
|150
|3.25%
|Deschutes
|88,071
|83,098
|4,973
|5.65%
|Douglas
|34,946
|33,898
|1,048
|3.00%
|Gilliam
|634
|613
|21
|3.31%
|Grant
|2,363
|2,173
|190
|8.04%
|Harney
|2,036
|1,898
|138
|6.78%
|Hood River
|17,962
|17,178
|784
|4.36%
|Jackson
|109,538
|103,468
|6,070
|5.54%
|Jefferson
|10,676
|9,583
|1,093
|10.24%
|Josephine
|27,365
|26,580
|785
|2.87%
|Klamath
|25,931
|24,425
|1,506
|5.81%
|Lake
|1,730
|1,489
|241
|13.93%
|Lane
|188,248
|182,619
|5,629
|2.99%
|Lincoln
|27,167
|25,488
|1,679
|6.18%
|Linn
|67,646
|63,362
|4,284
|6.33%
|Malheur
|17,015
|12,945
|4,070
|23.92%
|Marion
|186,366
|169,861
|16,505
|8.86%
|Morrow
|4,792
|3,905
|887
|18.51%
|Multnomah
|555,554
|524,194
|31,360
|5.64%
|Polk
|35,185
|33,166
|2,019
|5.74%
|Sherman
|813
|779
|34
|4.18%
|Tillamook
|8,047
|7,856
|191
|2.37%
|Umatilla
|40,064
|34,782
|5,282
|13.18%
|Union
|6,977
|6,246
|731
|10.48%
|Wallowa
|1,441
|1,391
|50
|3.47%
|Wasco
|16,212
|15,342
|870
|5.37%
|Washington
|354,587
|334,658
|19,929
|5.62%
|Wheeler
|262
|250
|12
|4.58%
|Yamhill
|66,900
|63,709
|3,191
|4.77%
|Grand Total
|2,287,574
|2,155,333
|132,241
|5.78%
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 535, which is 12 fewer than yesterday. There are 125 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, which is six fewer than yesterday.
Yesterday’s hospitalization data was inadvertently left out of the daily press release. Those numbers were 547 hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 and 131 COVID-10 patients in ICU beds.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
