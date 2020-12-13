Oregon reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,048 new cases

Coronavirus

Hospitalizations, ICU patients decline

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,155, along with 1,048 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 1,048 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 93,853 cases and 2,155,333 negative test results.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (21), Clackamas (112), Clatsop (3), Columbia (15), Coos (11), Crook (7), Curry (14), Deschutes (39), Douglas (20), Hood River (13), Jackson (90), Jefferson (17), Josephine (11), Klamath (28), Lake (1), Lane (88), Lincoln (12), Linn (24), Malheur (4), Marion (150), Morrow (4), Multnomah (172), Polk (15), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (36), Union (2), Wasco (9), Washington (108), Yamhill (17).

On Dec. 7, OHA reported in error Oregon’s 1,036th COVID-19 death as a 77-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive Nov. 20. The woman has not died and the number of COVID-19 deaths in Oregon has been adjusted to accommodate this error.

Oregon’s 1,150th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 10 and died Dec. 11 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,151st COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 4 and died Dec. 10 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,152nd COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive Dec. 3 and died Dec. 2. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,153rd COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive Dec. 1 and died Dec. 12 at home. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,154th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive Dec. 3 and died Dec. 10 at home. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,155th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive Nov. 25 and died Dec. 11 at home. He had underlying conditions.

County Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 362 4 Benton 1069 8 Clackamas 8147 95 Clatsop 454 1 Columbia 666 7 Coos 582 4 Crook 347 6 Curry 207 2 Deschutes 3220 17 Douglas 1199 29 Gilliam 25 1 Grant 158 1 Harney 117 1 Hood River 574 4 Jackson 4857 50 Jefferson 1147 12 Josephine 822 10 Klamath 1388 11 Lake 174 1 Lane 5565 68 Lincoln 770 16 Linn 2067 27 Malheur 2619 45 Marion 11389 180 Morrow 747 7 Multnomah 21323 305 Polk 1582 24 Sherman 26 0 Tillamook 191 0 Umatilla 4881 52 Union 903 10 Wallowa 74 3 Wasco 697 19 Washington 13324 116 Wheeler 11 0 Yamhill 2169 19 Total 93853 1155

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

ELRs (Electronic Laboratory Reports) Received 12/12

County Total ELRs Negative ELRs Positive ELRs ELR Test Positivity Baker 69 53 16 23.2% Benton 409 393 16 3.9% Clackamas 1,858 1,739 119 6.4% Clatsop 247 233 14 5.7% Columbia 346 331 15 4.3% Coos 166 156 10 6.0% Crook 90 81 9 10.0% Curry 208 194 14 6.7% Deschutes 902 857 45 5.0% Douglas 294 287 7 2.4% Gilliam 5 5 0 0.0% Grant 7 6 1 14.3% Harney 12 12 0 0.0% Hood River 195 176 19 9.7% Jackson 1,171 997 174 14.9% Jefferson 124 109 15 12.1% Josephine 227 189 38 16.7% Klamath 193 174 19 9.8% Lake 8 8 0 0.0% Lane 1,608 1,526 82 5.1% Lincoln 76 74 2 2.6% Linn 716 695 21 2.9% Malheur 175 139 36 20.6% Marion 1,947 1,708 239 12.3% Morrow 22 17 5 22.7% Multnomah 3,894 3,665 229 5.9% Polk 486 469 17 3.5% Sherman 7 7 0 0.0% Tillamook 40 38 2 5.0% Umatilla 442 399 43 9.7% Union 116 109 7 6.0% Wallowa 6 6 0 0.0% Wasco 196 190 6 3.1% Washington 2,380 2,225 155 6.5% Wheeler 2 2 0 0.0% Yamhill 766 721 45 5.9%

Total ELRs Received

County Total ELRs Negative ELRs Positive ELRs ELR Test Positivity Baker 5,706 4,420 1,286 22.54% Benton 65,599 63,744 1,855 2.83% Clackamas 241,916 229,553 12,363 5.11% Clatsop 19,673 18,792 881 4.48% Columbia 22,849 21,922 927 4.06% Coos 19,993 19,349 644 3.22% Crook 8,693 8,130 563 6.48% Curry 4,617 4,467 150 3.25% Deschutes 88,071 83,098 4,973 5.65% Douglas 34,946 33,898 1,048 3.00% Gilliam 634 613 21 3.31% Grant 2,363 2,173 190 8.04% Harney 2,036 1,898 138 6.78% Hood River 17,962 17,178 784 4.36% Jackson 109,538 103,468 6,070 5.54% Jefferson 10,676 9,583 1,093 10.24% Josephine 27,365 26,580 785 2.87% Klamath 25,931 24,425 1,506 5.81% Lake 1,730 1,489 241 13.93% Lane 188,248 182,619 5,629 2.99% Lincoln 27,167 25,488 1,679 6.18% Linn 67,646 63,362 4,284 6.33% Malheur 17,015 12,945 4,070 23.92% Marion 186,366 169,861 16,505 8.86% Morrow 4,792 3,905 887 18.51% Multnomah 555,554 524,194 31,360 5.64% Polk 35,185 33,166 2,019 5.74% Sherman 813 779 34 4.18% Tillamook 8,047 7,856 191 2.37% Umatilla 40,064 34,782 5,282 13.18% Union 6,977 6,246 731 10.48% Wallowa 1,441 1,391 50 3.47% Wasco 16,212 15,342 870 5.37% Washington 354,587 334,658 19,929 5.62% Wheeler 262 250 12 4.58% Yamhill 66,900 63,709 3,191 4.77% Grand Total 2,287,574 2,155,333 132,241 5.78%

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 535, which is 12 fewer than yesterday. There are 125 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, which is six fewer than yesterday.

Yesterday’s hospitalization data was inadvertently left out of the daily press release. Those numbers were 547 hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 and 131 COVID-10 patients in ICU beds.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.