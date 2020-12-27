Oregon reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, including Deschutes County’s 22nd
Woman, 88, died at her home on Christmas Day, a week after positive test
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, including Deschutes County's 22nd death, raising the state’s death toll to 1,427, the Oregon Health Authority said Sunday.
OHA also reported 1,416 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 109,725 cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 492, which is 20 more than Saturday. There are 105 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight more than Saturday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (127), Clatsop (6), Columbia (6), Coos (18), Crook (1), Curry (8), Deschutes (34), Douglas (10), Gilliam (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (67), Jefferson (2), Josephine (60), Klamath (89), Lane (23), Lincoln (16), Linn (16), Malheur (12), Marion (362), Morrow (2), Multnomah (117), Polk (44), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (29), Union (3), Wasco (28), Washington (280), Yamhill (43).
Oregon’s 1,423rd COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 26 and died on Dec. 24 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,424th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 22 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,425th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Dec. 16 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,426th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Dec. 18 and died on Dec. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,427th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
|County
|Cases (1)
|Total deaths (2)
|Baker
|430
|5
|Benton
|1,296
|11
|Clackamas
|9,609
|111
|Clatsop
|524
|3
|Columbia
|808
|13
|Coos
|707
|6
|Crook
|428
|7
|Curry
|272
|3
|Deschutes
|3,835
|22
|Douglas
|1,358
|37
|Gilliam
|34
|1
|Grant
|168
|1
|Harney
|130
|1
|Hood River
|772
|11
|Jackson
|5,616
|66
|Jefferson
|1,380
|16
|Josephine
|1,120
|20
|Klamath
|1,832
|16
|Lake
|189
|4
|Lane
|6,640
|85
|Lincoln
|855
|17
|Linn
|2,542
|32
|Malheur
|2,815
|50
|Marion
|13,462
|207
|Morrow
|794
|8
|Multnomah
|24,581
|383
|Polk
|1,875
|25
|Sherman
|31
|0
|Tillamook
|291
|0
|Umatilla
|5,407
|56
|Union
|970
|13
|Wallowa
|76
|3
|Wasco
|863
|22
|Washington
|15,433
|138
|Wheeler
|16
|0
|Yamhill
|2,566
|34
|Total
|109,725
|1,427
1 - This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 - For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
ELRs (Electronic Lab Results) 12/26
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|18
|1
|19
|5.3%
|Benton
|150
|6
|156
|3.8%
|Clackamas
|998
|73
|1,071
|6.8%
|Clatsop
|10
|0
|10
|0.0%
|Columbia
|79
|5
|84
|6.0%
|Coos
|56
|16
|72
|22.2%
|Crook
|26
|2
|28
|7.1%
|Curry
|108
|5
|113
|4.4%
|Deschutes
|538
|23
|561
|4.1%
|Douglas
|103
|3
|106
|2.8%
|Gilliam
|1
|1
|2
|50.0%
|Grant
|11
|0
|11
|0.0%
|Harney
|4
|0
|4
|0.0%
|Hood River
|49
|2
|51
|3.9%
|Jackson
|427
|15
|442
|3.4%
|Jefferson
|25
|2
|27
|7.4%
|Josephine
|137
|8
|145
|5.5%
|Klamath
|121
|27
|148
|18.2%
|Lake
|4
|0
|4
|0.0%
|Lane
|574
|27
|601
|4.5%
|Lincoln
|19
|2
|21
|9.5%
|Linn
|167
|17
|184
|9.2%
|Malheur
|77
|4
|81
|4.9%
|Marion
|893
|148
|1,041
|14.2%
|Morrow
|7
|5
|12
|41.7%
|Multnomah
|2,556
|132
|2,688
|4.9%
|Polk
|148
|21
|169
|12.4%
|Sherman
|3
|0
|3
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|12
|3
|15
|20.0%
|Umatilla
|96
|13
|109
|11.9%
|Union
|86
|1
|87
|1.1%
|Wallowa
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Wasco
|105
|10
|115
|8.7%
|Washington
|1,363
|123
|1,486
|8.3%
|Wheeler
|1
|1
|2
|50.0%
|Yamhill
|183
|19
|202
|9.4%
|Statewide
|9,157
|715
|9,872
|7.2%
Total ELRs Received
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|5,282
|1,360
|6,642
|20.5%
|Benton
|70,905
|2,142
|73,047
|2.9%
|Clackamas
|257,958
|14,170
|272,128
|5.2%
|Clatsop
|20,283
|971
|21,254
|4.6%
|Columbia
|24,380
|1,085
|25,465
|4.3%
|Coos
|21,639
|786
|22,425
|3.5%
|Crook
|8,999
|670
|9,669
|6.9%
|Curry
|5,385
|209
|5,594
|3.7%
|Deschutes
|92,849
|5,522
|98,371
|5.6%
|Douglas
|37,657
|1,217
|38,874
|3.1%
|Gilliam
|671
|24
|695
|3.5%
|Grant
|2,523
|159
|2,682
|5.9%
|Harney
|2,046
|150
|2,196
|6.8%
|Hood River
|18,784
|1,001
|19,785
|5.1%
|Jackson
|117,153
|7,095
|124,248
|5.7%
|Jefferson
|11,033
|1,304
|12,337
|10.6%
|Josephine
|30,342
|1,082
|31,424
|3.4%
|Klamath
|27,821
|1,972
|29,793
|6.6%
|Lake
|1,574
|245
|1,819
|13.5%
|Lane
|225,111
|7,024
|232,135
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|27,446
|1,776
|29,222
|6.1%
|Linn
|73,122
|4,992
|78,114
|6.4%
|Malheur
|13,934
|4,216
|18,150
|23.2%
|Marion
|192,763
|19,414
|212,177
|9.1%
|Morrow
|4,238
|945
|5,183
|18.2%
|Multnomah
|588,118
|35,316
|623,434
|5.7%
|Polk
|38,251
|2,441
|40,692
|6.0%
|Sherman
|878
|39
|917
|4.3%
|Tillamook
|8,686
|273
|8,959
|3.0%
|Umatilla
|38,699
|5,831
|44,530
|13.1%
|Union
|7,368
|784
|8,152
|9.6%
|Wallowa
|1,491
|51
|1,542
|3.3%
|Wasco
|17,821
|988
|18,809
|5.3%
|Washington
|370,783
|22,880
|393,663
|5.8%
|Wheeler
|264
|16
|280
|5.7%
|Yamhill
|71,379
|3,650
|75,029
|4.9%
|Statewide
|2,437,636
|151,800
|2,589,436
|5.9%
Mental and emotional resources for difficult times:
- Mental and emotional health resources are available on OHA's Safe + Strong website.
- Or call the Safe + Strong Helpline at 800-923-4357 (800-923-HELP). The line offers free, 24-7 emotional support and resource referral to anyone who needs it — not only those experiencing a mental health crisis.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
- Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.
- United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
- Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
