Oregon reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, including Deschutes County’s 22nd

Woman, 88, died at her home on Christmas Day, a week after positive test

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, including Deschutes County's 22nd death, raising the state’s death toll to 1,427, the Oregon Health Authority said Sunday.

OHA also reported 1,416 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 109,725 cases.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 492, which is 20 more than Saturday. There are 105 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight more than Saturday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (127), Clatsop (6), Columbia (6), Coos (18), Crook (1), Curry (8), Deschutes (34), Douglas (10), Gilliam (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (67), Jefferson (2), Josephine (60), Klamath (89), Lane (23), Lincoln (16), Linn (16), Malheur (12), Marion (362), Morrow (2), Multnomah (117), Polk (44), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (29), Union (3), Wasco (28), Washington (280), Yamhill (43).

Oregon’s 1,423rd COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 26 and died on Dec. 24 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,424th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 22 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,425th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Dec. 16 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,426th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Dec. 18 and died on Dec. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,427th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

County Cases (1) Total deaths (2) Baker 430 5 Benton 1,296 11 Clackamas 9,609 111 Clatsop 524 3 Columbia 808 13 Coos 707 6 Crook 428 7 Curry 272 3 Deschutes 3,835 22 Douglas 1,358 37 Gilliam 34 1 Grant 168 1 Harney 130 1 Hood River 772 11 Jackson 5,616 66 Jefferson 1,380 16 Josephine 1,120 20 Klamath 1,832 16 Lake 189 4 Lane 6,640 85 Lincoln 855 17 Linn 2,542 32 Malheur 2,815 50 Marion 13,462 207 Morrow 794 8 Multnomah 24,581 383 Polk 1,875 25 Sherman 31 0 Tillamook 291 0 Umatilla 5,407 56 Union 970 13 Wallowa 76 3 Wasco 863 22 Washington 15,433 138 Wheeler 16 0 Yamhill 2,566 34 Total 109,725 1,427

1 - This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 - For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

ELRs (Electronic Lab Results) 12/26

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 18 1 19 5.3% Benton 150 6 156 3.8% Clackamas 998 73 1,071 6.8% Clatsop 10 0 10 0.0% Columbia 79 5 84 6.0% Coos 56 16 72 22.2% Crook 26 2 28 7.1% Curry 108 5 113 4.4% Deschutes 538 23 561 4.1% Douglas 103 3 106 2.8% Gilliam 1 1 2 50.0% Grant 11 0 11 0.0% Harney 4 0 4 0.0% Hood River 49 2 51 3.9% Jackson 427 15 442 3.4% Jefferson 25 2 27 7.4% Josephine 137 8 145 5.5% Klamath 121 27 148 18.2% Lake 4 0 4 0.0% Lane 574 27 601 4.5% Lincoln 19 2 21 9.5% Linn 167 17 184 9.2% Malheur 77 4 81 4.9% Marion 893 148 1,041 14.2% Morrow 7 5 12 41.7% Multnomah 2,556 132 2,688 4.9% Polk 148 21 169 12.4% Sherman 3 0 3 0.0% Tillamook 12 3 15 20.0% Umatilla 96 13 109 11.9% Union 86 1 87 1.1% Wallowa 2 0 2 0.0% Wasco 105 10 115 8.7% Washington 1,363 123 1,486 8.3% Wheeler 1 1 2 50.0% Yamhill 183 19 202 9.4% Statewide 9,157 715 9,872 7.2%

Total ELRs Received

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 5,282 1,360 6,642 20.5% Benton 70,905 2,142 73,047 2.9% Clackamas 257,958 14,170 272,128 5.2% Clatsop 20,283 971 21,254 4.6% Columbia 24,380 1,085 25,465 4.3% Coos 21,639 786 22,425 3.5% Crook 8,999 670 9,669 6.9% Curry 5,385 209 5,594 3.7% Deschutes 92,849 5,522 98,371 5.6% Douglas 37,657 1,217 38,874 3.1% Gilliam 671 24 695 3.5% Grant 2,523 159 2,682 5.9% Harney 2,046 150 2,196 6.8% Hood River 18,784 1,001 19,785 5.1% Jackson 117,153 7,095 124,248 5.7% Jefferson 11,033 1,304 12,337 10.6% Josephine 30,342 1,082 31,424 3.4% Klamath 27,821 1,972 29,793 6.6% Lake 1,574 245 1,819 13.5% Lane 225,111 7,024 232,135 3.0% Lincoln 27,446 1,776 29,222 6.1% Linn 73,122 4,992 78,114 6.4% Malheur 13,934 4,216 18,150 23.2% Marion 192,763 19,414 212,177 9.1% Morrow 4,238 945 5,183 18.2% Multnomah 588,118 35,316 623,434 5.7% Polk 38,251 2,441 40,692 6.0% Sherman 878 39 917 4.3% Tillamook 8,686 273 8,959 3.0% Umatilla 38,699 5,831 44,530 13.1% Union 7,368 784 8,152 9.6% Wallowa 1,491 51 1,542 3.3% Wasco 17,821 988 18,809 5.3% Washington 370,783 22,880 393,663 5.8% Wheeler 264 16 280 5.7% Yamhill 71,379 3,650 75,029 4.9% Statewide 2,437,636 151,800 2,589,436 5.9%

Mental and emotional resources for difficult times:

Mental and emotional health resources are available on OHA's Safe + Strong website.

Or call the Safe + Strong Helpline at 800-923-4357 (800-923-HELP). The line offers free, 24-7 emotional support and resource referral to anyone who needs it — not only those experiencing a mental health crisis.

