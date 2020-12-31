Deschutes County public health nurses, urgent care workers get vaccines

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A total of 170 Deschutes County public health nurses and health care workers from urgent care clinics received their initial COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday, officials said.

Public health nurses will begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to local health care providers next week.

Deschutes County Health Services is following the Oregon Health Authority vaccine priority guidance and is currently in Phase 1a, Group 1 for vaccine distribution.

The first people getting the vaccine locally are health care workers and people who live or work in long-term care facilities, such as skilled nursing facilities.

“We are very pleased and grateful to be in the process of rolling out COVID-19 vaccines in Deschutes County. We also need to keep taking everyday measures to protect ourselves and those more vulnerable in our communities,” said Deschutes County Health Services Director, Dr. George Conway. “Continue to wear your mask, stay six feet from others, and keep gatherings small to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Phase 1a vaccinations will be provided through partnerships across Deschutes County.

St. Charles Health System will vaccinate their employees and credentialed, licensed independent providers that care for patients within the hospitals, along with first responders and law enforcement.

Deschutes County Health Services will coordinate vaccinations for all other health care providers and clinics, as well as other essential workers designated within OHA guidelines.

Long-term care facilities will receive vaccinations through a combination of state and federal contracts with pharmacies.

The state has designated the following priority groups to receive initial COVID-19 vaccines:

Phase 1a, Group 1: Hospitals, EMS, first responders, urgent care staff, vaccinators, and long-term care – skilled and memory care.

Phase 1a, Group 2: Other residential care facilities (assisted living), hospice, behavioral health crisis teams, adult group homes, Oregon Youth Authority, corrections, drug and alcohol residential treatment and homeless shelters.

Phase 1a, Group 3: Outpatient clinical staff serving specific high-risk groups, in-home medical care providers, day treatment services and non-emergency medical transport.

Phase 1a, Group 4: All other outpatient clinic staff, public health, early learning sites and death care workers.

As additional supply becomes available, more Deschutes County residents will be able to receive the vaccine later in 2021, officials said.

When vaccines become available to the general public, providers will conduct outreach to patients.

Two vaccines have been approved for use in the U.S. for people ages 16 years and older. Researchers are still working on a vaccine for kids and younger teens. The goal is for everyone to be able to easily get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as sufficient quantities are available.

This approach is based on distribution recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Oregon Health Authority.

"We know it will take some time before every Deschutes County resident who wants the vaccine can get their two doses," officials said.

Deschutes County Health Services will provide regular updates on vaccine distribution status and the phased approach at www.deschutes.org/covid19vaccine.