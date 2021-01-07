Oregon Health Authority reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths, 867 new cases

Coronavirus

'Technical issues' lowered daily case count, agency says

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed 10 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,568, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA also reported 867 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 121,085.

Today’s case count is lower than anticipated because of technical issues, the agency said.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Thursday, OHA recorded 5,249 doses of vaccine administered — including 995 second doses — raising the state's total number of doses administered to 66,920.

This figure is based on preliminary reports of 3,429 doses administered Thursday, as well as 1,820 doses administered on prior days that had not been recorded. OHA's daily media updates provide information that is preliminary and subject to change. The OHA's dashboards provide more updated vaccination data.

All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

To date, 250,100 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

St. Charles Health System reported having given 2,462 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations as of early Thursday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 462, which is 18 fewer than Wednesday. There are 91 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 29 fewer than Wednesday.

St. Charles Bend reported 32 COVID-19 patients as of early Thursday, six of whom were in the ICU, four on ventilators.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (30), Clackamas (44), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Coos (7), Crook (15), Curry (1), Deschutes (44), Douglas (14), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (10), Jackson (71), Jefferson (20), Josephine (5), Klamath (3), Lake (10), Lane (76), Lincoln (7), Linn (33), Malheur (17), Marion (134), Morrow (3), Multnomah (17), Polk (27), Sherman (10), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (159), Union (14), Wallowa (2), Wasco (9), Washington (33) and Yamhill (34).

Oregon’s 1,559th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Jan. 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,560th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Jan. 2 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,561st COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Tillamook County who tested positive on Dec. 29 and died on Jan. 5 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,562nd COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 30 and died on Jan. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,563rd COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,564th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Jan. 1 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,565th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,566th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Dec. 31 and died on Dec. 31; location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,567th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Jan. 5 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,568th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Note: Updated information is available for Oregon’s 1,281st death, reported on Dec. 17, 2020. She is a 78-year-old woman in Clackamas County. She was originally reported as a Washington County resident.