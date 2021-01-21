Oregon Health Authority reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 849 new cases

Coronavirus

Vaccinations given statewide top 253K

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 11 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,843, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA also reported 849 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 135,973.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Thursday, OHA reported that 14,951 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 8,699 vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday and 6,252 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Wednesday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 253,711 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations were administered by Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

To date, 479,325 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Thursday.

St. Charles Health System reported 8,058 COVID-19 vaccinations have been given, as of early Thursday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 329, which is seven fewer than Wednesday. There are 87 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three fewer than Wednesday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 23 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Thursday, three of whom were in the ICU, all on ventilators.

Pediatric Report released

On Thursday, OHA issued a report analyzing the case data of pediatric COVID-19 cases in Oregon since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Jan. 5, there had been 119,488 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon. Pediatric patients — defined as people under 18 years old — accounted for 13,328, or 11.2%, of the total cases. There had been seven cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

There was a dramatic rise in daily COVID-19 pediatric cases in late October and mid-November, with cases leveling out somewhat by the end of 2020.

The report indicates that while pediatric case counts have increased, pediatric patients remain far less likely than adults to develop severe cases of COVID-19.

Only 0.9% of pediatric patients have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness. Comparatively, 6.2% of adults with COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (24), Clackamas (71), Clatsop (7), Columbia (1), Coos (10), Crook (2), Deschutes (32), Douglas (22), Gilliam (1), Harney (1), Hood River (8), Jackson (42), Jefferson (6), Josephine (21), Klamath (18), Lake (1), Lane (97), Lincoln (11), Linn (23), Malheur (18), Marion (87), Morrow (11), Multnomah (123), Polk (18), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (35), Union (6), Wallowa (1), Wasco (11), Washington (110), Yamhill (26).

Oregon’s 1,833rd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 6 and died on Jan. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,834th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Jackson County who died on Dec. 28 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,835th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Jackson County who died on Jan. 3 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,836th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 26 and died on Jan. 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,837th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Dec. 31 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,838th COVID-19 death is a 100-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Jan. 10 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,839th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Jan. 17 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center—Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,840th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 9 and died on Jan. 17 at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,841st COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 6 and died on Jan. 20 at Oregon Health Science University. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,842nd COVID-19 death is a 52-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 3 and died on Jan. 6 at Hillsboro Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,843rd COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 6 and died on Jan. 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.