Oregon reports 22 more COVID-19 deaths, 796 new cases

Deschutes County reports 70 new cases, Crook County 8, Jefferson County 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 22 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,904, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA also reported 796 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 139,355.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Tuesday, OHA reported that 17,422 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 10,178 doses were administered on Monday and 7,244 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 325,473 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations were administered by Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

To date, 589,200 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

St. Charles Health System reported 12,502 COVID-19 vaccinations have been given as of 4 a.m. Tuesday.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 308, which is 12 fewer than Monday. There are 70 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five fewer than Monday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported 19 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Tuesday, one of whom was in the ICU and on a ventilator.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (21), Clackamas (100), Clatsop (11), Columbia (8), Coos (2), Crook (8), Curry (2), Deschutes (70), Douglas (20), Harney (9), Hood River (8), Jackson (49), Jefferson (1), Josephine (14), Klamath (19), Lake (3), Lane (50), Lincoln (6), Linn (12), Malheur (16), Marion (61), Morrow (1), Multnomah (195), Polk (11), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (18), Union (6), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (37) and Yamhill (31).

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.