Oregon Health Authority reports 1 more COVID-19 death, 964 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,958, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

OHA also reported 964 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 143,373 cases.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Monday that 14,693 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 10,208 doses were administered on Sunday and 4,485 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 438,299 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 665,325 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Monday.

St. Charles Health System reported 22,423 COVID-19 vaccinations given as of early Monday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 271, which is five fewer than Sunday. There are 64 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than Sunday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported 18 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Monday, three of whom were in the ICU, two on a ventilator.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Benton (18), Clackamas (92), Columbia (4), Coos (19), Crook (3), Curry (3), Deschutes (31), Douglas (14), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (7), Jackson (44), Jefferson (3), Josephine (36), Klamath (4), Lake (2), Lane (105), Lincoln (3), Linn (30), Malheur (2), Marion (137), Morrow (4), Multnomah (178), Polk (32), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (17), Union (8), Wallowa (2), Wasco (9), Washington (126) and Yamhill (28).

NOTE: Today’s case counts include new cases from Saturday and Sunday. Details from Monday’s reported death, along with those that were not included in the daily media releases between Jan. 27 and Jan. 30, are being reviewed and will be posted in an updated version of this press release.

