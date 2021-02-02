Oregon reports 23 more COVID-19 related deaths, 619 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 23 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,981, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA also reported 619 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 143,978.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 15,967 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 10,712 doses were administered Monday and 5,255 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 454,246 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 696,100 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Tuesday.

St. Charles Health System reported having given 22,435 COVID-19 vaccinations as of early Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 262, which is nine fewer than Monday. There are 61 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three fewer than Monday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported 12 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Tuesday, two of whom were in the ICU and on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (16), Clackamas (59), Clatsop (8), Columbia (2), Coos (10), Crook (3), Curry (2), Deschutes (18), Douglas (15), Harney (3), Hood River (7), Jackson (54), Jefferson (5), Josephine (23), Klamath (18), Lake (3), Lane (32), Lincoln (5), Linn (10), Malheur (5), Marion (42), Morrow (1), Multnomah (135), Polk (21), Sherman (3), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (25), Union (9), Wallowa (3), Wasco (4), Washington (64) and Yamhill (10).

NOTE: Details from Tuesday’s reported deaths are being reviewed and will be posted in an updated version of this press release.

