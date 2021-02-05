Parents notified of COVID-19 case at Elk Meadow Elementary in SW Bend

Coronavirus

Was at school Monday through Thursday; close contacts notified

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Parents of students at Elk Meadow Elementary School in southwest Bend were notified in a letter Friday evening that “a person associated with the school” who was on site for four days this week has tested positive for COVID-19.

Principal Kelle Hildebrandt said she could not identify the person who was at the school Monday through Thursday, due to federal patient privacy protections.

“Our health team has completed an investigation regarding this case,” Hildebrandt wrote. “All individuals identified as close contact to the positive case have been contacted directly.”

She said the parents of any child identified as a close contact to the person will also receive a contact tracing communication, with close contact defined as being less than six feet away for 15 minutes or more within 24 hours. “If you do not receive an individual contact, your child was not a close contact of the case,” the principal said.

Much as a COVID-19 case late last month at High Lakes Elementary, parents were advised if anyone at their home becomes sick with one or more listed symptoms between now and Feb. 18 should contact their health care provider for guidance.

“I am empathetic that these messages may cause concern,” Hildebrandt wrote. “We believe that it is important to keep our families in the loop while reinforcing positive behaviors that help to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our schools and community while balancing trust and transparency through this information sharing.”

The three-page letter also included contact tracing information, quarantine instructions and reminders on protecting against COVID-19.

The COVID case came before Bend-La Pine Schools return to in-person instruction at all schools on Monday, for the first time in more than 10 months.

Also next week, hundreds of staff members will receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The school district announced that next Friday’s school day will return to distance learning, so staff are able to get vaccinated.