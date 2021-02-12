Oregon reports 38 more COVID-19 related deaths, 517 new cases; total nears 150K

Coronavirus

Also reports first 4 'breakthrough cases' in fully vaccinated people

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 38 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,094, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 517 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 149,576.

Media availability highlights

Friday’s media briefing recording is available here, and the slides from Friday’s briefing are available here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Friday, OHA reported that 25,772 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 16,877 doses were administered on Thursday and 8,895 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Thursday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 649,602 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 884,275 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Friday.

St. Charles Health System reports 22,754 COVID-19 vaccinations have been given as of early Friday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 202, which is seven fewer than Thursday. There are 48 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Thursday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported 16 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Friday, four of whom were in the ICU, three on ventilators.

OHA is investigating 'breakthrough' cases

OHA today announced the discovery of four “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19. These are cases where an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 at least 14 days after completing their vaccination series.

Two of the cases are in Yamhill County and two are in Lane County. OHA is working with local public health officials to investigate the origin. Their illnesses range from asymptomatic to mild symptoms.

Genome sequencing is underway, and we expect results next week.

Such cases are not unexpected. Clinical trials of both vaccines presently in use included breakthrough cases. In those cases, even though the participants got COVID-19, the vaccines reduced the severity of illness.

Based on what is known about vaccines for other diseases and early data from clinical trials, OHA experts believe the existing vaccines are very effective.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Benton (31), Clackamas (43), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (8), Crook (5), Curry (5), Deschutes (32), Douglas (18), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (35), Jefferson (11), Josephine (16), Klamath (10), Lake (7), Lane (48), Lincoln (4), Linn (13), Marion (59), Morrow (4), Multnomah (57), Polk (13), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (19), Union (3), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (50) and Yamhill (13).

