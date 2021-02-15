Oregon again reports no new COVID-19 deaths; case count falls to 184 amid snow, ice

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For a second straight day, there are no newly reported COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon and the state’s death toll remains at 2,137, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday, noting that the winter storm has likely reduced case counts and lab results.

OHA also reported 184 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, the lowest count in months, bringing the state total to 150,464.

Note: Case and electronic laboratory result counts are lower than anticipated Monday, OHA said. This is likely related to the winter weather event and hazardous travel conditions.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Monday, OHA reported that 6,693 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 3,650 doses were administered on Sunday and 3,043 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 683,887 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 885,250 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Monday.

Note: The reduced number of administrations is likely the result of inclement weather, OHA said.

St. Charles Health System reported 23,066 COVID-19 vaccinations given as of early Monday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 210, which is three fewer than Sunday. There are 53 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than Monday.

St. Charles Bend reported 14 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Monday. Five of the patients were in the ICU, three of them on ventilators.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Benton (7), Clackamas (7), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Curry (3), Deschutes (24), Douglas (13), Harney (4), Jackson (6), Jefferson (4), Josephine (4), Klamath (1), Lake (5), Lane (26), Linn (1), Malheur (1), Marion (6), Multnomah (23), Polk (3), Umatilla (3), Union (5), Washington (30), Yamhill (6).

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 612 7 Benton 2,181 16 Clackamas 13,060 169 Clatsop 761 6 Columbia 1,177 21 Coos 1,281 17 Crook 747 18 Curry 371 6 Deschutes 5,738 56 Douglas 2,170 51 Gilliam 53 1 Grant 220 1 Harney 252 6 Hood River 1,047 29 Jackson 7,911 106 Jefferson 1,888 27 Josephine 2,196 47 Klamath 2,722 54 Lake 355 6 Lane 9,861 121 Lincoln 1,116 18 Linn 3,499 54 Malheur 3,302 58 Marion 17,981 276 Morrow 1,016 13 Multnomah 31,204 512 Polk 2,914 42 Sherman 52 0 Tillamook 393 2 Umatilla 7,461 79 Union 1,249 19 Wallowa 134 4 Wasco 1,212 25 Washington 20,657 207 Wheeler 22 1 Yamhill 3,649 62 Statewide 150,464 2,137

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 2/14/2021

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 11 0 11 0.0% Benton 210 9 219 4.1% Clackamas 307 2 309 0.6% Clatsop 46 0 46 0.0% Columbia 25 1 26 3.8% Coos 143 14 157 8.9% Crook 20 1 21 4.8% Curry 41 1 42 2.4% Deschutes 229 26 255 10.2% Douglas 106 10 116 8.6% Gilliam 1 0 1 0.0% Grant 1 0 1 0.0% Harney 13 1 14 7.1% Hood River 14 0 14 0.0% Jackson 257 13 270 4.8% Jefferson 30 3 33 9.1% Josephine 112 5 117 4.3% Klamath 37 1 38 2.6% Lake 4 3 7 42.9% Lane 866 32 898 3.6% Lincoln 46 1 47 2.1% Linn 95 3 98 3.1% Malheur 13 1 14 7.1% Marion 462 22 484 4.5% Morrow 2 0 2 0.0% Multnomah 838 19 857 2.2% Polk 58 3 61 4.9% Tillamook 19 0 19 0.0% Umatilla 33 2 35 5.7% Union 8 0 8 0.0% Wallowa 1 0 1 0.0% Wasco 25 1 26 3.8% Washington 529 9 538 1.7% Yamhill 139 2 141 1.4% Statewide 4,741 185 4,926 3.8%

