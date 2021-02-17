Oregon reports 5 more COVID-19 related deaths, 473 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,143, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

OHA also reported 473 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 151,257.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Wednesday, OHA reported that 15,790 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 10,653 doses were administered on Tuesday and 5,137 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Tuesday.

St. Charles Health System reported 23,115 COVID-19 vaccinations given as of early Wednesday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 707,244 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 922,300 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Wednesday.

Severe weather is delaying COVID-19 vaccine shipments across the country, OHA reported. These weather-related issues may cause changes to daily number trends reported by OHA in its updates on the cumulative number of doses administered, the daily number of administered doses and the number of doses delivered to Oregon. OHA remains in regular contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure Oregon doses are safe.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 190, which is five fewer than Tuesday. There are 44 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven fewer than Tuesday.

St. Charles Bend reported 16 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Wednesday, two of whom were in the ICU, both on ventilators.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (7), Clackamas (17), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (10), Crook (2), Deschutes (50), Douglas (40), Grant (1), Harney (9), Hood River (6), Jackson (52), Jefferson (10), Josephine (13), Klamath (5), Lake (6), Lane (39), Lincoln (2), Linn (10), Malheur (15), Marion (25), Morrow (2), Multnomah (55), Polk (14), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (11), Union (8), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (27) and Yamhill (19).

Oregon’s 2,139th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 26 and died on Feb. 14 at Asante Rogue Valley Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,140th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Lincoln County who tested positive on Jan. 28 and died on Feb. 15 at Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,141st COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 15 and died on Feb. 12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,142nd COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 20 and died on Feb. 15 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,143rd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Washington County who became symptomatic on Feb. 3 after contact with a confirmed case and died on Feb. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.