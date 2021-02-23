Crook County risk level drops to ‘High’ on Friday, limited indoor dining can resume

Coronavirus

Success comes after having just one too many COVID cases two weeks ago

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Crook County said Tuesday it has been approved to move down from the Extreme Risk to High Risk category, starting Friday, allowing indoor dining and more businesses to reopen in limited fashion, two weeks after the county had just one too many COVID-19 cases to qualify.

The new category level will be in place for the next 2-week cycle, having had 46 COVID-19 cases reported over the past 2-week period, 13 below the limit of 59 for mid-sized counties. In the previous period, Crook County had 60 cases, sparking frustration among businesses and elected leaders.

The change allows businesses to move to that next step of reopening. The High-Risk Category guidance can be found on the OHA COVID-19 website at:

https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le3461.pdf

"What this means for some business, such as restaurants and bars, is that they will be able to open to indoor dining," the county said. "Although restrictions still apply around social distancing and capacity, many are excited to see this positive movement."

"Crook County is moving in the right direction, and the change in risk level for Crook County indicates that everyone has worked hard to protect themselves and others from exposure to COVID-19, and this has kept our case count lower than it has been for some time."

The Crook County Health Department said it is actively administering the COVID vaccine to the community, using the approved list of groups that the governor’s office and Oregon Health Authority has released.

As additional groups become eligible, the health department will continue to do public vaccination clinics at the Crook County Fairgrounds. The clinic is by appointment only, and once your group becomes eligible, you will be able to schedule an appointment using an online scheduler.

The Crook County Health Department is posting daily updates on the web site to indicate which group is currently eligible for vaccination and a potential timeline of when others can start scheduling. Please visit the website regularly to get updates. What’s available on the website?

https://co.crook.or.us/health

--Updates to eligible groups

--Link to the online schedule simplybook.me and other vaccination sites around Central Oregon

--Links to State, Local and Federal sites for more information about COVID-19

"The Crook County Health Department is receiving a very high number of calls, so if you can’t get through right away please be patient and someone will get to you as soon as possible," the department said.

For more information or general questions, the Crook County Health Department is here to refer you to the right place to get answers - Office: 541-447-5165.