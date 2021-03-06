Gov. Brown receives Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

Disputes 'rumors and misinformation' about newest vaccine

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, saying she did so to show fellow Oregonians that it's safe and effective.

Brown then issued this statement:

“There have been a number of rumors and misinformation about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine since its approval by the FDA. It was important to me to demonstrate today that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe and effective. Plus, the fact that it’s only one dose makes it even more convenient for all Oregonians.

“Every week, my office hears the question: 'If these vaccines are so safe, then why hasn’t Kate Brown gotten one?' I want to reassure Oregonians that they should feel confident taking any of the three vaccines available to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“Oregon’s vaccination efforts have significantly expanded over the past few months. We just passed 1 million doses administered this week, and our teams are now administering more than 20,000 doses each day.

“I want to encourage all Oregonians to continue practicing good health and safety measures while we work to get as many people vaccinated as possible.”