Coronavirus
Oregon reports no new COVID-19 related deaths, one year after state’s first death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon on Sunday and the state’s death toll remains at 2,322, the Oregon Health Authority reported on the one-year anniversary of the state's first COVID death.

OHA also reported 234 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 159,617.

Marking the anniversary of Oregon’s first COVID death

Sunday marks one year since we lost our first Oregonian to COVID-19. We would like to remember the 2,322 Oregonians who lost their lives and acknowledge the immense grief felt by their families, friends, coworkers and neighbors. Our thoughts go out to everyone who has experienced a loss to COVID-19.

If you or a loved one is grieving, it’s OK. Mental and emotional health resources are available on the Safe + Strong website.

We remembered the lives lost to COVID in Oregon and shared resources on grief and loss in a special edition of the Coronavirus Update published on Feb. 28, the anniversary of the first case in Oregon. To subscribe, visit this page.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 20,045 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Sunday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 15,530 doses were administered on Saturday and 4,515 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday. 

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,322,013 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,575,705 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 100, which is four fewer than Saturday. There are 21 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Saturday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (6), Clackamas (19), Columbia (3), Coos (11), Curry (7), Deschutes (15), Douglas (4), Grant (6), Jackson (21), Josephine (7), Lane (5), Linn (11), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (46), Polk (3), Tillamook (1), Wasco (1), Washington (39), Yamhill (2).

CountyTotal Cases 1Total deaths 2
Baker69011
Benton244018
Clackamas13711193
Clatsop7896
Columbia129921
Coos170321
Crook78618
Curry4827
Deschutes612068
Douglas270858
Gilliam541
Grant2481
Harney2786
Hood River107429
Jackson8785120
Jefferson199030
Josephine251858
Klamath287055
Lake3906
Lane10474134
Lincoln115420
Linn367457
Malheur337358
Marion18875290
Morrow105414
Multnomah32393553
Polk312846
Sherman530
Tillamook4542
Umatilla775782
Union133820
Wallowa1445
Wasco123126
Washington21709218
Wheeler231
Yamhill384869
Statewide159,6172,322

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 03/13/2021

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker272296.9%
Benton25352581.9%
Clackamas10183910573.7%
Clatsop861871.1%
Columbia933963.1%
Coos1862521111.8%
Crook472494.1%
Curry845895.6%
Deschutes398214195.0%
Douglas15351583.2%
Gilliam1010.0%
Grant6197012.9%
Harney3030.0%
Hood River711721.4%
Jackson477325096.3%
Jefferson363397.7%
Josephine27182792.9%
Klamath5386113.1%
Lake22450.0%
Lane63666420.9%
Lincoln500500.0%
Linn17861843.3%
Malheur550550.0%
Marion740247643.1%
Morrow161175.9%
Multnomah28806329432.1%
Polk14841522.6%
Sherman2020.0%
Tillamook3443810.5%
Umatilla125101357.4%
Union262287.1%
Wallowa5050.0%
Wasco692712.8%
Washington14886715554.3%
Yamhill29863042.0%
Statewide10,07036610,4363.5%

Cumulative ELRs

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker913816401077815.2%
Benton11435238551182073.3%
Clackamas370519210003915195.4%
Clatsop296951417311124.6%
Columbia349321762366944.8%
Coos372202038392585.2%
Crook141441090152347.2%
Curry897840493824.3%
Deschutes15626582021644675.0%
Douglas637583022667804.5%
Gilliam10554210973.8%
Grant449223147234.9%
Harney362933339628.4%
Hood River276391508291475.2%
Jackson178989129741919636.8%
Jefferson168941773186679.5%
Josephine542682865571335.0%
Klamath398433212430557.5%
Lake437539347688.2%
Lane389664123584020223.1%
Lincoln370942399394936.1%
Linn11538371001224835.8%
Malheur2225449472720118.2%
Marion292399283643207638.8%
Morrow63521273762516.7%
Multnomah869386485969179825.3%
Polk593064131634376.5%
Sherman12326212944.8%
Tillamook12266445127113.5%
Umatilla5706286426570413.2%
Union158321665174979.5%
Wallowa265613827944.9%
Wasco302701527317974.8%
Washington535713355635712766.2%
Wheeler565225873.7%
Yamhill11502261401211625.1%
Statewide373264123113339637745.8%

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations? 

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.

