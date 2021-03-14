Oregon reports no new COVID-19 related deaths, one year after state’s first death
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon on Sunday and the state’s death toll remains at 2,322, the Oregon Health Authority reported on the one-year anniversary of the state's first COVID death.
OHA also reported 234 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 159,617.
Marking the anniversary of Oregon’s first COVID death
Sunday marks one year since we lost our first Oregonian to COVID-19. We would like to remember the 2,322 Oregonians who lost their lives and acknowledge the immense grief felt by their families, friends, coworkers and neighbors. Our thoughts go out to everyone who has experienced a loss to COVID-19.
If you or a loved one is grieving, it’s OK. Mental and emotional health resources are available on the Safe + Strong website.
We remembered the lives lost to COVID in Oregon and shared resources on grief and loss in a special edition of the Coronavirus Update published on Feb. 28, the anniversary of the first case in Oregon. To subscribe, visit this page.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported that 20,045 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Sunday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 15,530 doses were administered on Saturday and 4,515 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,322,013 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,575,705 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 100, which is four fewer than Saturday. There are 21 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Saturday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (6), Clackamas (19), Columbia (3), Coos (11), Curry (7), Deschutes (15), Douglas (4), Grant (6), Jackson (21), Josephine (7), Lane (5), Linn (11), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (46), Polk (3), Tillamook (1), Wasco (1), Washington (39), Yamhill (2).
|County
|Total Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|690
|11
|Benton
|2440
|18
|Clackamas
|13711
|193
|Clatsop
|789
|6
|Columbia
|1299
|21
|Coos
|1703
|21
|Crook
|786
|18
|Curry
|482
|7
|Deschutes
|6120
|68
|Douglas
|2708
|58
|Gilliam
|54
|1
|Grant
|248
|1
|Harney
|278
|6
|Hood River
|1074
|29
|Jackson
|8785
|120
|Jefferson
|1990
|30
|Josephine
|2518
|58
|Klamath
|2870
|55
|Lake
|390
|6
|Lane
|10474
|134
|Lincoln
|1154
|20
|Linn
|3674
|57
|Malheur
|3373
|58
|Marion
|18875
|290
|Morrow
|1054
|14
|Multnomah
|32393
|553
|Polk
|3128
|46
|Sherman
|53
|0
|Tillamook
|454
|2
|Umatilla
|7757
|82
|Union
|1338
|20
|Wallowa
|144
|5
|Wasco
|1231
|26
|Washington
|21709
|218
|Wheeler
|23
|1
|Yamhill
|3848
|69
|Statewide
|159,617
|2,322
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases
ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 03/13/2021
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|27
|2
|29
|6.9%
|Benton
|253
|5
|258
|1.9%
|Clackamas
|1018
|39
|1057
|3.7%
|Clatsop
|86
|1
|87
|1.1%
|Columbia
|93
|3
|96
|3.1%
|Coos
|186
|25
|211
|11.8%
|Crook
|47
|2
|49
|4.1%
|Curry
|84
|5
|89
|5.6%
|Deschutes
|398
|21
|419
|5.0%
|Douglas
|153
|5
|158
|3.2%
|Gilliam
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Grant
|61
|9
|70
|12.9%
|Harney
|3
|0
|3
|0.0%
|Hood River
|71
|1
|72
|1.4%
|Jackson
|477
|32
|509
|6.3%
|Jefferson
|36
|3
|39
|7.7%
|Josephine
|271
|8
|279
|2.9%
|Klamath
|53
|8
|61
|13.1%
|Lake
|2
|2
|4
|50.0%
|Lane
|636
|6
|642
|0.9%
|Lincoln
|50
|0
|50
|0.0%
|Linn
|178
|6
|184
|3.3%
|Malheur
|55
|0
|55
|0.0%
|Marion
|740
|24
|764
|3.1%
|Morrow
|16
|1
|17
|5.9%
|Multnomah
|2880
|63
|2943
|2.1%
|Polk
|148
|4
|152
|2.6%
|Sherman
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|34
|4
|38
|10.5%
|Umatilla
|125
|10
|135
|7.4%
|Union
|26
|2
|28
|7.1%
|Wallowa
|5
|0
|5
|0.0%
|Wasco
|69
|2
|71
|2.8%
|Washington
|1488
|67
|1555
|4.3%
|Yamhill
|298
|6
|304
|2.0%
|Statewide
|10,070
|366
|10,436
|3.5%
Cumulative ELRs
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|9138
|1640
|10778
|15.2%
|Benton
|114352
|3855
|118207
|3.3%
|Clackamas
|370519
|21000
|391519
|5.4%
|Clatsop
|29695
|1417
|31112
|4.6%
|Columbia
|34932
|1762
|36694
|4.8%
|Coos
|37220
|2038
|39258
|5.2%
|Crook
|14144
|1090
|15234
|7.2%
|Curry
|8978
|404
|9382
|4.3%
|Deschutes
|156265
|8202
|164467
|5.0%
|Douglas
|63758
|3022
|66780
|4.5%
|Gilliam
|1055
|42
|1097
|3.8%
|Grant
|4492
|231
|4723
|4.9%
|Harney
|3629
|333
|3962
|8.4%
|Hood River
|27639
|1508
|29147
|5.2%
|Jackson
|178989
|12974
|191963
|6.8%
|Jefferson
|16894
|1773
|18667
|9.5%
|Josephine
|54268
|2865
|57133
|5.0%
|Klamath
|39843
|3212
|43055
|7.5%
|Lake
|4375
|393
|4768
|8.2%
|Lane
|389664
|12358
|402022
|3.1%
|Lincoln
|37094
|2399
|39493
|6.1%
|Linn
|115383
|7100
|122483
|5.8%
|Malheur
|22254
|4947
|27201
|18.2%
|Marion
|292399
|28364
|320763
|8.8%
|Morrow
|6352
|1273
|7625
|16.7%
|Multnomah
|869386
|48596
|917982
|5.3%
|Polk
|59306
|4131
|63437
|6.5%
|Sherman
|1232
|62
|1294
|4.8%
|Tillamook
|12266
|445
|12711
|3.5%
|Umatilla
|57062
|8642
|65704
|13.2%
|Union
|15832
|1665
|17497
|9.5%
|Wallowa
|2656
|138
|2794
|4.9%
|Wasco
|30270
|1527
|31797
|4.8%
|Washington
|535713
|35563
|571276
|6.2%
|Wheeler
|565
|22
|587
|3.7%
|Yamhill
|115022
|6140
|121162
|5.1%
|Statewide
|3732641
|231133
|3963774
|5.8%
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations?
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.
Comments