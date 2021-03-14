Oregon reports no new COVID-19 related deaths, one year after state’s first death

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon on Sunday and the state’s death toll remains at 2,322, the Oregon Health Authority reported on the one-year anniversary of the state's first COVID death.

OHA also reported 234 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 159,617.

Marking the anniversary of Oregon’s first COVID death

Sunday marks one year since we lost our first Oregonian to COVID-19. We would like to remember the 2,322 Oregonians who lost their lives and acknowledge the immense grief felt by their families, friends, coworkers and neighbors. Our thoughts go out to everyone who has experienced a loss to COVID-19.

If you or a loved one is grieving, it’s OK. Mental and emotional health resources are available on the Safe + Strong website.

We remembered the lives lost to COVID in Oregon and shared resources on grief and loss in a special edition of the Coronavirus Update published on Feb. 28, the anniversary of the first case in Oregon. To subscribe, visit this page.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 20,045 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Sunday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 15,530 doses were administered on Saturday and 4,515 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,322,013 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,575,705 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 100, which is four fewer than Saturday. There are 21 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Saturday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (6), Clackamas (19), Columbia (3), Coos (11), Curry (7), Deschutes (15), Douglas (4), Grant (6), Jackson (21), Josephine (7), Lane (5), Linn (11), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (46), Polk (3), Tillamook (1), Wasco (1), Washington (39), Yamhill (2).

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 690 11 Benton 2440 18 Clackamas 13711 193 Clatsop 789 6 Columbia 1299 21 Coos 1703 21 Crook 786 18 Curry 482 7 Deschutes 6120 68 Douglas 2708 58 Gilliam 54 1 Grant 248 1 Harney 278 6 Hood River 1074 29 Jackson 8785 120 Jefferson 1990 30 Josephine 2518 58 Klamath 2870 55 Lake 390 6 Lane 10474 134 Lincoln 1154 20 Linn 3674 57 Malheur 3373 58 Marion 18875 290 Morrow 1054 14 Multnomah 32393 553 Polk 3128 46 Sherman 53 0 Tillamook 454 2 Umatilla 7757 82 Union 1338 20 Wallowa 144 5 Wasco 1231 26 Washington 21709 218 Wheeler 23 1 Yamhill 3848 69 Statewide 159,617 2,322

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 03/13/2021

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 27 2 29 6.9% Benton 253 5 258 1.9% Clackamas 1018 39 1057 3.7% Clatsop 86 1 87 1.1% Columbia 93 3 96 3.1% Coos 186 25 211 11.8% Crook 47 2 49 4.1% Curry 84 5 89 5.6% Deschutes 398 21 419 5.0% Douglas 153 5 158 3.2% Gilliam 1 0 1 0.0% Grant 61 9 70 12.9% Harney 3 0 3 0.0% Hood River 71 1 72 1.4% Jackson 477 32 509 6.3% Jefferson 36 3 39 7.7% Josephine 271 8 279 2.9% Klamath 53 8 61 13.1% Lake 2 2 4 50.0% Lane 636 6 642 0.9% Lincoln 50 0 50 0.0% Linn 178 6 184 3.3% Malheur 55 0 55 0.0% Marion 740 24 764 3.1% Morrow 16 1 17 5.9% Multnomah 2880 63 2943 2.1% Polk 148 4 152 2.6% Sherman 2 0 2 0.0% Tillamook 34 4 38 10.5% Umatilla 125 10 135 7.4% Union 26 2 28 7.1% Wallowa 5 0 5 0.0% Wasco 69 2 71 2.8% Washington 1488 67 1555 4.3% Yamhill 298 6 304 2.0% Statewide 10,070 366 10,436 3.5%

Cumulative ELRs

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 9138 1640 10778 15.2% Benton 114352 3855 118207 3.3% Clackamas 370519 21000 391519 5.4% Clatsop 29695 1417 31112 4.6% Columbia 34932 1762 36694 4.8% Coos 37220 2038 39258 5.2% Crook 14144 1090 15234 7.2% Curry 8978 404 9382 4.3% Deschutes 156265 8202 164467 5.0% Douglas 63758 3022 66780 4.5% Gilliam 1055 42 1097 3.8% Grant 4492 231 4723 4.9% Harney 3629 333 3962 8.4% Hood River 27639 1508 29147 5.2% Jackson 178989 12974 191963 6.8% Jefferson 16894 1773 18667 9.5% Josephine 54268 2865 57133 5.0% Klamath 39843 3212 43055 7.5% Lake 4375 393 4768 8.2% Lane 389664 12358 402022 3.1% Lincoln 37094 2399 39493 6.1% Linn 115383 7100 122483 5.8% Malheur 22254 4947 27201 18.2% Marion 292399 28364 320763 8.8% Morrow 6352 1273 7625 16.7% Multnomah 869386 48596 917982 5.3% Polk 59306 4131 63437 6.5% Sherman 1232 62 1294 4.8% Tillamook 12266 445 12711 3.5% Umatilla 57062 8642 65704 13.2% Union 15832 1665 17497 9.5% Wallowa 2656 138 2794 4.9% Wasco 30270 1527 31797 4.8% Washington 535713 35563 571276 6.2% Wheeler 565 22 587 3.7% Yamhill 115022 6140 121162 5.1% Statewide 3732641 231133 3963774 5.8%

