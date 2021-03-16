Oregon reports 22 more COVID-19 related deaths, 267 new cases

Coronavirus

Multi-state server outage stalls vaccination data updates

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 22 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,346, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA also reported 267 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 160,050.

Note: Due to a delay in laboratory reporting, OHA received a large quantity of approximately 9,000 negative electronic laboratory results (ELRs) on March 15. The tests are from Aug. 1, 2020 through March 10, 2021. As a result, daily ELR totals are higher than usual for March 15 and percent positivity is lower than anticipated.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA cannot provide updates for newly administered first and second doses or cumulative doses administered due to a server outage that affected the ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS) in Oregon and four other jurisdictions. This multi-state outage affected the ability of providers to submit administered vaccine doses, and Oregon’s data totals may be affected in coming days as providers catch up in data entry.

To date, 1,731,755 doses have been delivered to sites reporting to ALERT IIS. Please see the daily media release from March 15 for the last update on vaccination data.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data.

St. Charles Health System reported 32,507 COVID-19 vaccinations given as of early Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 119, which is one more than Monday. There are 25 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than Monday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported eight COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Tuesday, one in the ICU and on a ventilator.

Cases and deaths

Note: Details of Tuesday’s reported deaths will be published later.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (28), Coos (3), Crook (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (15), Douglas (13), Harney (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (2), Josephine (13), Klamath (7), Lake (2), Lane (12), Lincoln (3), Linn (5), Marion (34), Multnomah (50), Polk (4), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (18), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (20) and Yamhill (2).

OHA launches blog

On Tuesday, OHA launched a new blog, which features stories and information about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon. It is another place to read and share some of the content from the Oregon Coronavirus Update newsletter. You can find it on the vaccine page at covidvaccine.oregon.gov or at covidblog.oregon.gov.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.