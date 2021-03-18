Oregon reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths, 393 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are four new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,353, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 393 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 160,622.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Note: On Thursday, OHA saw the largest number of vaccination events submitted into the ALERT IIS system on a single day (49,166), reflecting that sites are catching up on submitting doses that were administered during the ALERT IIS outage earlier this week.

Today, OHA reported that 49,166 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Thursday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 18,412 doses were administered on March 17 and 30,754 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on March 17.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,412,232 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,797,545 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Thursday.

St. Charles Health System reported 33,363 vaccinations given as of early Thursday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 116, which is eight more than Wednesday. There are 38 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is nine more than Wednesday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (19), Clackamas (21), Clatsop (2), Columbia (1), Coos (22), Crook (5), Curry (5), Deschutes (11), Douglas (16), Grant (2), Jackson (42), Jefferson (1), Josephine (25), Klamath (5), Lane (12), Lincoln (7), Linn (10), Malheur (2), Marion (44), Morrow (1), Multnomah (66), Polk (4), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (6), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (45) and Yamhill (7).

Oregon’s 2,350th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on March 12 and died on March 14 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,351st COVID-19 death is a 44-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Feb. 16 and died on March 15 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,352nd COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on March 15 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,353rd COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on March 14 and died on March 14. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

In case you missed it: Dance company pivots to providing COVID-19 resources

In yesterday’s edition of Oregon Coronavirus Update, we spotlighted the work of Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Alegre in Medford. The dance company had deep connections with community members who weren’t receiving COVID-19 information in a useful way.

“There are resources out there, but if people don’t know how to access them, then we have a barrier,” says Luisa Zaragoza, the artistic and managing director. She knew her relationship with families in the community was an opportunity to help.

Last year, Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Alegre partnered with OHA and a couple of other local organizations to develop an education campaign providing information on COVID-19 and local resources through Facebook posts, phone calls, Zoom meetings and several drive-through events.

Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Alegre is also featured in a public awareness advertisement (English, Spanish) currently airing through the Safe + Strong campaign. Read the full story in yesterday’s newsletter. To subscribe, visit this page.

