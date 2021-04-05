Deschutes County ‘highly likely’ to move back to High Risk category

Coronavirus

But 'caution period' could delay impacts, if numbers drop again

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County reported 192 new COVID-19 cases in its last two-week reporting period, an unfortunate rise from recent tallies that could have an impact on businesses in coming weeks.

At 99.5 cases per 100,000 residents, it was just under the 100-case threshold to fall back into "High Risk" category, after moving to "Moderate Risk" in recent weeks.

Morgan Emerson, a spokeswoman for Deschutes County Health Services, said an announcement Tuesday of a move back to High Risk and its tighter capacity restrictions on indoor spaces is "highly likely."

But a "caution period" could prove key to avoiding a rollback in capacity and other restrictions.

Last month, the Oregon Health Authority said counties that reduced their COVID-19 spread enough to move down in risk level in the previous two-week period, but see their numbers go back up in the next two-week period, will be given a two-week caution period to bring COVID-19 case rates back down again.

