As COVID-19 vaccine becomes available for older teens, C.O. parents weigh their options

Coronavirus

'We do plan on having all of our children, when it's their time, to be vaccinated' - but others say no

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As of Monday, about 155,000 more Deschutes County residents became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, with anyone 16 and older now qualifying to get the shots nationwide.

Here and elsewhere, the new eligibility rules have sparked a discussion around whether parents are getting their teens vaccinated.

Parent Heather Schock said Monday, “We do plan on having all of our children, when it's their time, to be vaccinated."

Schock's child, Harrison, is a senior at Summit High School and will be leaving for college soon. That helped influence his mother's decision as to whether he should receive the vaccine.

“I will feel more comfortable with him going to a university and living in a residence hall if he is vaccinated," she said. "And he agrees, and we’ve had a long conversation about that, and he's excited.”

Schock added that she believes getting vaccinated will help slow down the impacts COVID has caused.

“I truly have those conversations at the dinner table with our kids, that this is our duty, to open up the world back up," she said. "It’s our only option at this time, and we don’t want our kids locked in their room any more.".

A few parents who spoke Monday with NewsChannel 21, but did not wish to go on camera, said they don't plan on getting their children vaccinated.

They said they believe not enough research and testing have been done on the vaccines. Several also said that their children had adverse reactions to other vaccinations.

Those who pre-register will be contacted by email and text with a link to schedule their vaccine appointment when a dose is available for them.

More than 4,600 residents are expected to receive their first doses and nearly 8,200 are expected to receive their second dose at the mass vaccination clinic in Redmond this week.