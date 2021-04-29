COVID-19 vaccine critics protest at Bend Senior High School vaccination clinic
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Early Thursday morning, a group of about two-dozen protesters gathered outside Bend Senior High School to voice their concerns at the first of several COVID-19 vaccination clinics being held at high schools around Central Oregon.
Starting Thursday, youth 16 and older, which is considered one of the fastest-growing COVID-19 positive age groups in the state, will be able to receive their vaccine for free.
Bend-La Pine Schools Director of Safety and Communication Julianne Repman says the vaccine is an optional service, similar to their lunch program, sports and clubs.
Each high school will host two clinics before the end of the school year, allowing students who choose to participate to be fully vaccinated before the summer:
Bend Senior High School: April 29 and May 20
La Pine High School: May 6 and May 27
Mountain View High School: May 4 and May 25
Crook County High School: May 4 and May 25
Summit High School: May 6 and May 27
Redmond High School: May 7 and May 26
Ridgeview High School: May 11 and June 1
Sisters High School: May 13 and June 3
Madras High School: Completed in April
NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan spoke with a student who received the vaccine to get their reaction.
He'll have the full story at 4 p.m. on Fox.
Comments
27 Comments
It’s a shame that these people’s grandparents were given the polio vaccine and lived long enough to reproduce.
Hahaha! Thats awesome and true.
You can’t fix stupid, even with duct tape.
Its is why the fight over masks has been so neccessary even if brutal… because there are those among us who dont just want to ignore the scientific research for themselves, they want to actively prevent a medical cure for others- thankfully we are a stronger and smarter society than this
Meanwhile, Norway has suspended use of the AstraZeneca shot becuase they determined the risk of dying from a blood clot from the vaccine, for young people, is greater than the risk of dying from covid.
Good thing it didnt get approved by the fda i guess?
The Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines all use virtually the same mRna technology and we have no idea what the long term effects may be. Stay tuned, more to come.
So far, their biggest side effect is protection from a virus.
According to TheRabidRight, they have socialized medicine so obviously have no clue…except when it supports your narrative.
Throwing a prety broad generalization out ther aren’t you? You have no idea how I feel about the quality of health care in other countries.
I’m pretty sure they suspended it out of an abundance of caution, NOT “because they determined the risk of dying from a blood clot” to be greater than the virus itself. It appears as though about 3 or 4 people in Norway died of blood clots. No matter what way you slice the math, there is absolutely no mathematical chance that risk from blood clot is higher than the virus itself. I’m not arguing for or against that particular vaccine, I’m just pointing out that you are jumping to some conclusions in your statement that aren’t backed by numbers. And yes, Norway has lower overall case count which has been an oddity compared to others, so they aren’t really a straight across comparison. Admittedly, the circumstances that separate a country like Norway who have a low case count from a country like India who is currently burning dead bodies in heaps outside of crematoriums is a bit more complex than saying “we should be doing what Norway is doing”.
“Since there are few people who die from COVID-19 in Norway, the risk of dying after vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine would be higher than the risk of dying from the disease, particularly for younger people,” says Bukholm. https://www.fhi.no/en/news/2021/astrazeneca-vaccine-removed-from-coronavirus-immunisation-programme-in-norw/
Read beyond the headline. Once again, good info taken out of context. There a couple of key factors mentioned in the article such as:
“Having come a long way in vaccinating the oldest citizens, Norway has reduced the risk of death for many of those most at risk. Since most of the elderly have either been vaccinated, or soon will be, this means that continued use of the vaccine would mainly be among the under-65 years age group if we were to use this vaccine in Norway.”
So, since the largest portion of at-risk population is already vaccinated, that portion is already taken out of the mix as needing to receive a vaccine at all because they’re already vaccinated. And as we all know, younger people (so far) haven’t been contributing to death rates. If this was a comparison across all ages/risk groups of unvaccinated population, the numbers would be much different.
Are they protesting getting the shot or protesting those who are not getting the shot? Since these students are most likely under 18 – are the parents involved?
Would be funny if parents were protesting their own kid getting vaccinated. Yelling hey loser are you strong enough on your own to fight this off or why do you need vaccinations for whoever raised you didn’t raise you to be a wussy.
Isn’t it funny now that the vaccine is available for high school aged kids now they are the ones contracting the virus the most in our state. Is that perfect timing or what? Ummm or what I’m thinking. Have a good day
Are you kidding me?
Get those braying donkeys out of there!
Allowing protests at a school, not only is uncomfortable for the kids,and distracts from the education!
Its one loony fruitcake away from a school lockdown!
Or worse. Good cover for a bad guy with a gun.
And, I saw a solo COVID denier anti-masker protester on the way to work in La Pine on the corner of Huntington & Coach.
Many of us had the Covid Flu and have antibodies. That is why we won’t be taking any experimental big pharma vax. Heck it’s not even a vax!
People like you are a loss to our society. If you still think this is like a flu, you are an ignorant and delusional individual. The flu has never killed millions of people like this virus has, all the while we are in a quarantine, wearing masks, sd ect. If we didn’t put forth all these efforts, we have a massive population die off. Get off social media you uneducated baboon and try science.
How many of “us”? How long do the antibodies provide immunity? Where did you get your numbers?
Cry me a river, snowflakes. Move to some third-world hell-hole if you don’t want to live in a modern society that has nice things like medicine, water, roads…
There are job openings all around town, businesses need workers! Why don’t these losers do something useful and go work?
The article doesn’t reveal what the objection is. Are they protesting the vaccine itself or because it’s distributed by a Democratic administration, or do they feel it’s too representative of socialism because it’s free?
Since were not made aware in advance and only got a colleague’s tip, they were gone when we arrived. There have been some objections to vaccinations of teens over 16 without parental consent, which has been the state’s position/determination for some time. https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/HEALTHYPEOPLEFAMILIES/YOUTH/Documents/minor-rights.pdf
Lots of speculation and predudice on here, as not 1 of you knows what specifically was being protested. This should be labeled as an advertisement for the news. There is literally zero substance here.