Bend-La Pine superintendent, board review rising case counts as area returns to ‘Extreme Risk’

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend-La Pine School Board met Tuesday evening and discussed reopening updates as Deschutes County moves back into the 'extreme' risk category.

Interim Superintendent Lora Nordquist addressed the issue of rising Deschutes County COVID-19 cases with the board and said if this trend continues, Bend-La Pine Schools will have to consider a 'Plan B' to reopening.

Board Member Amy Tatom also asked Nordquist if the tracking of case numbers in the district is correct.

Tatom said many parents are complaining on social media about the transparency of actual case numbers.

School District Director of Safety and Communication Julianne Repman said positive case notifications should be pushed out immediately, but there could be a glitch in the spreadsheet, or it's not getting input correctly.

Repman added that as cases are rising, school nurses have become overwhelmed.

NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan will have more details on First at Ten on Fox.