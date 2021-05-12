Prineville teen collapses at HS basketball practice; she and her mother blame mask

Coronavirus

'It was absolutely terrifying,' mother says

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Crook County School District says it's investigating what caused freshman Savannah Lay to collapse during a girls' basketball practice at Crook County High School Tuesday night. But she, her mother and her doctor believe they know why: the mask players must wear.

NewsChannel 21 spoke Wednesday with Lay, who says she's been playing since the age of 5 and had never experienced anything like this.

Lay, who is 16, says she and her teammates were all wearing masks during practice, but she found it increasingly difficult to breathe.

"I was having trouble breathing," Lay recalled. "We were doing just a couple drills that would normally be easy for me to do, and it was really hard for me to breathe, so I asked to take a break."

Lay says she headed to the locker room to try and catch her breath, but she began to gasp for air, then collapsed.

She says the next thing she remembers is waking up in an ambulance.

According to her mother, Jessica Lay, a police officer was first to respond on the scene and was able to bring her daughter back and breathing again.

"I almost lost my daughter last night," Lay said. "It was absolutely terrifying."

She says she knows her daughter wants to play, after all the delays and uncertainty, but she just can't let her out on a court if she's required to wear a mask.

"I can't risk losing my child over a mask," Lay said.

The incident brought echoes of Summit High School runner Maggie Williams, who was wearing a mask last month when she collapsed at the finish line of an event. The attention it brought that prompted the state to revise its mask mandate for outdoor athletic competition.

