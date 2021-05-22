Oregon reports five more COVID-19 related deaths, 509 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are five new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,618, Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA reported 509 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 198,356.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Saturday that 37,113 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 21,756 doses were administered on Friday and 15,357 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.

As of Saturday, there are 2,151,076 people who have had at least one dose of a vaccine. A total of 1,578,080 have received a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The seven-day running average is now 30,551 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 3,735,652 vaccine doses, which includes: 2,071,311 first and second doses of Pfizer; 1,531,061 first and second doses of Moderna; 131,572 single doses of Johnson & Johnson; and 1,708 doses that were administered, but for which vaccine product information was not specified.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 258, which is 27 fewer than Friday. There are 74 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four fewer than Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,162, which is an 8.2% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 342.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and Deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (45), Columbia (8), Coos (4), Crook (8), Curry (2), Deschutes (44), Douglas (28), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (29), Jefferson (9), Josephine (12), KIamath (28), Lake (2), Lane (31), Lincoln (1), Linn (30), Malheur (3), Marion (60), Morrow (4), Multnomah (64), Polk (10), Umatilla (11), Wasco (6), Washington (51), and Yamhill (12).

Oregon’s 2,614th death is a 66-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive May 6 and died May 20 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,615th death is a 91-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive May 4 and died May 19 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,616th death is a 68-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive April 19 and died May 20 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,617th death is a 84-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive April 14 and died May 21 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,618th death is a 53-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive May 17 and died May 19 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 962 15 Benton 3,157 21 Clackamas 17,959 216 Clatsop 1,003 8 Columbia 1,789 29 Coos 2,125 35 Crook 1,173 22 Curry 660 10 Deschutes 9,390 78 Douglas 3,417 72 Gilliam 63 1 Grant 528 6 Harney 363 8 Hood River 1,199 31 Jackson 11,096 141 Jefferson 2,259 37 Josephine 3,420 71 Klamath 4,602 70 Lake 461 7 Lane 13,313 150 Lincoln 1,395 21 Linn 5,205 72 Malheur 3,544 63 Marion 22,501 312 Morrow 1,121 16 Multnomah 39,069 596 Polk 3,832 53 Sherman 58 1 Tillamook 658 3 Umatilla 8,328 86 Union 1,455 23 Wallowa 187 5 Wasco 1,405 28 Washington 26,056 234 Wheeler 33 1 Yamhill 4,570 76 Statewide 198,356 2,618

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 5/21

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 16 0 16 0.0% Benton 352 4 356 1.1% Clackamas 2,153 163 2,316 7.0% Clatsop 99 0 99 0.0% Columbia 161 10 171 5.8% Coos 115 6 121 5.0% Crook 72 7 79 8.9% Curry 35 0 35 0.0% Deschutes 697 41 738 5.6% Douglas 221 14 235 6.0% Gilliam 4 0 4 0.0% Grant 24 2 26 7.7% Harney 15 1 16 6.3% Hood River 58 5 63 7.9% Jackson 605 33 638 5.2% Jefferson 37 11 48 22.9% Josephine 340 16 356 4.5% Klamath 156 18 174 10.3% Lake 35 0 35 0.0% Lane 1,774 29 1,803 1.6% Lincoln 106 1 107 0.9% Linn 489 43 532 8.1% Malheur 43 7 50 14.0% Marion 985 101 1,086 9.3% Morrow 22 4 26 15.4% Multnomah 3,998 203 4,201 4.8% Polk 324 15 339 4.4% Sherman 4 0 4 0.0% Tillamook 48 0 48 0.0% Umatilla 225 10 235 4.3% Union 73 1 74 1.4% Wallowa 12 0 12 0.0% Wasco 55 12 67 17.9% Washington 2,820 107 2,927 3.7% Wheeler 3 0 3 0.0% Yamhill 1,937 25 1,962 1.3% Statewide 18,113 889 19,002 4.7%

Cumulative ELRs

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 11,982 1,871 13,853 13.5% Benton 147,453 4,808 152,261 3.2% Clackamas 465,375 27,920 493,295 5.7% Clatsop 35,695 1,730 37,425 4.6% Columbia 44,367 2,442 46,809 5.2% Coos 48,854 2,580 51,434 5.0% Crook 20,047 1,502 21,549 7.0% Curry 11,782 554 12,336 4.5% Deschutes 201,623 11,663 213,286 5.5% Douglas 85,682 3,822 89,504 4.3% Gilliam 1,275 44 1,319 3.3% Grant 6,640 447 7,087 6.3% Harney 4,349 402 4,751 8.5% Hood River 33,178 1,724 34,902 4.9% Jackson 226,983 16,791 243,774 6.9% Jefferson 20,620 2,095 22,715 9.2% Josephine 78,056 3,992 82,048 4.9% Klamath 52,664 5,250 57,914 9.1% Lake 5,721 460 6,181 7.4% Lane 512,822 16,015 528,837 3.0% Lincoln 44,887 2,724 47,611 5.7% Linn 148,919 9,409 158,328 5.9% Malheur 27,043 5,190 32,233 16.1% Marion 363,182 33,705 396,887 8.5% Morrow 7,751 1,341 9,092 14.7% Multnomah 1,090,415 59,025 1,149,440 5.1% Polk 74,887 5,043 79,930 6.3% Sherman 1,458 68 1,526 4.5% Tillamook 15,715 655 16,370 4.0% Umatilla 68,940 9,313 78,253 11.9% Union 22,240 1,832 24,072 7.6% Wallowa 3,366 187 3,553 5.3% Wasco 35,978 1,756 37,734 4.7% Washington 673,126 43,027 716,153 6.0% Wheeler 738 32 770 4.2% Yamhill 144,315 7,489 151,804 4.9% Statewide 4,738,128 286,908 5,025,036 5.7%

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

?To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.