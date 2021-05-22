Oregon reports five more COVID-19 related deaths, 509 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are five new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,618, Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
OHA reported 509 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 198,356.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported Saturday that 37,113 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 21,756 doses were administered on Friday and 15,357 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.
As of Saturday, there are 2,151,076 people who have had at least one dose of a vaccine. A total of 1,578,080 have received a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
The seven-day running average is now 30,551 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 3,735,652 vaccine doses, which includes: 2,071,311 first and second doses of Pfizer; 1,531,061 first and second doses of Moderna; 131,572 single doses of Johnson & Johnson; and 1,708 doses that were administered, but for which vaccine product information was not specified.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 258, which is 27 fewer than Friday. There are 74 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four fewer than Friday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,162, which is an 8.2% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 342.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Cases and Deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (45), Columbia (8), Coos (4), Crook (8), Curry (2), Deschutes (44), Douglas (28), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (29), Jefferson (9), Josephine (12), KIamath (28), Lake (2), Lane (31), Lincoln (1), Linn (30), Malheur (3), Marion (60), Morrow (4), Multnomah (64), Polk (10), Umatilla (11), Wasco (6), Washington (51), and Yamhill (12).
Oregon’s 2,614th death is a 66-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive May 6 and died May 20 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,615th death is a 91-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive May 4 and died May 19 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,616th death is a 68-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive April 19 and died May 20 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,617th death is a 84-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive April 14 and died May 21 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,618th death is a 53-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive May 17 and died May 19 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
|County
|Total Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|962
|15
|Benton
|3,157
|21
|Clackamas
|17,959
|216
|Clatsop
|1,003
|8
|Columbia
|1,789
|29
|Coos
|2,125
|35
|Crook
|1,173
|22
|Curry
|660
|10
|Deschutes
|9,390
|78
|Douglas
|3,417
|72
|Gilliam
|63
|1
|Grant
|528
|6
|Harney
|363
|8
|Hood River
|1,199
|31
|Jackson
|11,096
|141
|Jefferson
|2,259
|37
|Josephine
|3,420
|71
|Klamath
|4,602
|70
|Lake
|461
|7
|Lane
|13,313
|150
|Lincoln
|1,395
|21
|Linn
|5,205
|72
|Malheur
|3,544
|63
|Marion
|22,501
|312
|Morrow
|1,121
|16
|Multnomah
|39,069
|596
|Polk
|3,832
|53
|Sherman
|58
|1
|Tillamook
|658
|3
|Umatilla
|8,328
|86
|Union
|1,455
|23
|Wallowa
|187
|5
|Wasco
|1,405
|28
|Washington
|26,056
|234
|Wheeler
|33
|1
|Yamhill
|4,570
|76
|Statewide
|198,356
|2,618
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases
ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 5/21
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|16
|0
|16
|0.0%
|Benton
|352
|4
|356
|1.1%
|Clackamas
|2,153
|163
|2,316
|7.0%
|Clatsop
|99
|0
|99
|0.0%
|Columbia
|161
|10
|171
|5.8%
|Coos
|115
|6
|121
|5.0%
|Crook
|72
|7
|79
|8.9%
|Curry
|35
|0
|35
|0.0%
|Deschutes
|697
|41
|738
|5.6%
|Douglas
|221
|14
|235
|6.0%
|Gilliam
|4
|0
|4
|0.0%
|Grant
|24
|2
|26
|7.7%
|Harney
|15
|1
|16
|6.3%
|Hood River
|58
|5
|63
|7.9%
|Jackson
|605
|33
|638
|5.2%
|Jefferson
|37
|11
|48
|22.9%
|Josephine
|340
|16
|356
|4.5%
|Klamath
|156
|18
|174
|10.3%
|Lake
|35
|0
|35
|0.0%
|Lane
|1,774
|29
|1,803
|1.6%
|Lincoln
|106
|1
|107
|0.9%
|Linn
|489
|43
|532
|8.1%
|Malheur
|43
|7
|50
|14.0%
|Marion
|985
|101
|1,086
|9.3%
|Morrow
|22
|4
|26
|15.4%
|Multnomah
|3,998
|203
|4,201
|4.8%
|Polk
|324
|15
|339
|4.4%
|Sherman
|4
|0
|4
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|48
|0
|48
|0.0%
|Umatilla
|225
|10
|235
|4.3%
|Union
|73
|1
|74
|1.4%
|Wallowa
|12
|0
|12
|0.0%
|Wasco
|55
|12
|67
|17.9%
|Washington
|2,820
|107
|2,927
|3.7%
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|3
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|1,937
|25
|1,962
|1.3%
|Statewide
|18,113
|889
|19,002
|4.7%
Cumulative ELRs
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|11,982
|1,871
|13,853
|13.5%
|Benton
|147,453
|4,808
|152,261
|3.2%
|Clackamas
|465,375
|27,920
|493,295
|5.7%
|Clatsop
|35,695
|1,730
|37,425
|4.6%
|Columbia
|44,367
|2,442
|46,809
|5.2%
|Coos
|48,854
|2,580
|51,434
|5.0%
|Crook
|20,047
|1,502
|21,549
|7.0%
|Curry
|11,782
|554
|12,336
|4.5%
|Deschutes
|201,623
|11,663
|213,286
|5.5%
|Douglas
|85,682
|3,822
|89,504
|4.3%
|Gilliam
|1,275
|44
|1,319
|3.3%
|Grant
|6,640
|447
|7,087
|6.3%
|Harney
|4,349
|402
|4,751
|8.5%
|Hood River
|33,178
|1,724
|34,902
|4.9%
|Jackson
|226,983
|16,791
|243,774
|6.9%
|Jefferson
|20,620
|2,095
|22,715
|9.2%
|Josephine
|78,056
|3,992
|82,048
|4.9%
|Klamath
|52,664
|5,250
|57,914
|9.1%
|Lake
|5,721
|460
|6,181
|7.4%
|Lane
|512,822
|16,015
|528,837
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|44,887
|2,724
|47,611
|5.7%
|Linn
|148,919
|9,409
|158,328
|5.9%
|Malheur
|27,043
|5,190
|32,233
|16.1%
|Marion
|363,182
|33,705
|396,887
|8.5%
|Morrow
|7,751
|1,341
|9,092
|14.7%
|Multnomah
|1,090,415
|59,025
|1,149,440
|5.1%
|Polk
|74,887
|5,043
|79,930
|6.3%
|Sherman
|1,458
|68
|1,526
|4.5%
|Tillamook
|15,715
|655
|16,370
|4.0%
|Umatilla
|68,940
|9,313
|78,253
|11.9%
|Union
|22,240
|1,832
|24,072
|7.6%
|Wallowa
|3,366
|187
|3,553
|5.3%
|Wasco
|35,978
|1,756
|37,734
|4.7%
|Washington
|673,126
|43,027
|716,153
|6.0%
|Wheeler
|738
|32
|770
|4.2%
|Yamhill
|144,315
|7,489
|151,804
|4.9%
|Statewide
|4,738,128
|286,908
|5,025,036
|5.7%
