Oregon reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths, 424 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are four new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,628, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA also reported 424 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 199,391.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 25,851 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 15,160 doses were administered on Monday and 10,691 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 30,070 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,124,214 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,550,655 first and second doses of Moderna and 135,220 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Tuesday, 1,755,318 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,182,229 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,619,045 doses of Pfizer, 2,053,920 doses of Moderna and 285,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 274, which is eight more than Monday. There are 75 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is no change from Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,938, which is an 18.5% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 306.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 40 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Tuesday, seven of whom were in the ICU, with five on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (4), Clackamas (48), Columbia (7), Coos (3), Crook (5), Deschutes (48), Douglas (19), Grant (1), Harney (1), Jackson (24), Jefferson (12), Josephine (7), Klamath (18), Lane (26), Linn (16), Malheur (3), Marion (41), Morrow (1), Multnomah (57), Polk (3), Umatilla (21), Union (5), Washington (39), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (12).

Oregon’s 2,625th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on April 12 and died on May 21 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,626th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on May 1 and died on May 1 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,627th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on May 3 and died on May 11 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,628th COVID-19 death is a 24-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on May 18 and died on May 18. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon updates vaccine waste disclosure 1,2,3

Vaccine Type Doses Recalled Wasted Spoiled Expired Grand Total Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine 1,175 1,175 Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine 5,146 5,146 Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine 2,769 2,769 Grand Total 0 9,090 9,090

1 Updated: 05/25/21

2 Data source: ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS)

3 Data is preliminary and subject to change.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.