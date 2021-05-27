‘We don’t have a place to put you’: St. Charles Bend stressed by COVID-19 patient count
Hospital says high COVID patient count has delayed care for others
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While Deschutes County entered the 'Lower Risk' COVID-19 category on Friday, due to rising vaccination numbers, St. Charles Bend continues to see dozens of COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization, several in the intensive care unit.
The hospital has seen so many patients in the last year needing ventilators that "proning" has become a common occurrence in the intensive care unit. Proning is flipping a patient from laying on their back to laying on their stomach for an extended period of time – 18 hours to be exact. It's done to increase airflow.
The hospital reported 41 COVID-19 patients as of early Thursday morning -- more than, for example, Oregon Health & Science University in Portland. Five were in the ICU, three on ventilators.
"Since the pandemic started, people are having to get their surgeries bumped == including people who have cancer," Nathan Ansbaugh, an emergency room physician, said Thursday.
A spokeswoman for St. Charles Bend described their system being "under extreme stress".
The hospital will likely not be getting a break soon, as Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest holiday weekends of the year for the emergency room, according to Ansbaugh.
"Right now, we don't have a place to put you," Ansbaugh said. "It affects everyone."
Ansbaugh told NewsChannel 21 that typically he used to only look to transfer one or two patients a month to other regional hospitals,. But recently, he said, nearly every patient is a candidate for transfer.
Since March 1, St. Charles has seen about 500 COVID-19 patients enter its emergency room -- and officials say 98% of them either were not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated.
St. Charles is asking residents and visitors who are unvaccinated to continue to mask up, or better yet, get the vaccine as soon as possible, saying it will make a difference.
It's not only the hospital urging residents to continue to do your part. Bend's Mayor, Sally Russell shares a similar sentiment.
"We need to continue wearing masks, social distancing and getting vaccinated," Russell told NewsChannel 21 on Thursday. "If something happened to someone in my family right now, I would have a much tougher time finding care in Central Oregon right now because COVID is driving that over-capacity."
How many dozens, though
3 baker’s dozens plus 2. Maybe you should read the article?
Ok, 41 patients… How MANY, are in beds?
So it said 50 and its the highest number they have had consistently. But even before covid, their wait time to be seen is ridiculous.
You better hope that you don’t have an emergency (like excess bile) needing medical care. You might be sitting out in the parking lot for a long time.
How come it’s not specified whether they are vaccinated or not? We have stats for everything but we seem to not identify vaccination status.
Very few are vaccinated, typically less than 4% now. And if you don’t have a functioning immune system, the vaccine does nothing.
The article stated 98% were unvaccinated.
Read the article. 98% not vaccinated.
If either one of you are willing to step out and talk to someone that works in Icu they’ll be able to provide more info then any of us about positive cases and vaccines.
Uh, did you read the article? 98% not vaccinated.
It’s obvious that you have no clue what it is like to take care of COVID patients. Forty patient’s on droplet or airborne isolation that are having difficulty breathing are significant load on the SCMC staff and resources. The staff are getting tired. They don’t want to come in to work at all and with 40 COVID patents in addition to the usual patient load, there is a need for them to come in extra. It’s reported nation wide that medical workers are looking at leaving their professions due to COVID. Central Oregon is no different. This is bad and has been for awhile and it’s affecting everyone, including patients who never had COVID. Patients are having worse outcomes because the staff are stretched thin. Patients should be in the ICU, but there’s no room or not enough staff to have them there so they take up space on floors that are ill-equipped and ill-staffed to handle their needs. Patients outside of the hospital are waiting long times or not getting their treatment/surgery at all because the beds are full or there isn’t enough staff to handle their needs in addition to everyone already in the hospital. The floors are nearly always understaffed, the patients are sicker/harder to care for, and finding help is often impossible. Many staff are doing two jobs at the same time to make things work. This is not baloney. It’s serious and its very annoying to the healthcare workers when people who don’t work at the hospital say that there isn’t extreme stress.
How was it in 2018 with influenza overwhelming st. Charles? Similar?
Amen Gwretch. Clearly none of these armchair “experts” actually work in healthcare. It is beyond frustrating to those of us who do. Yes we are busier than ever, yes we are exhausted and it is a slap in the face when people tell us we are whining when we are working hard to care for someone who could be your family member, or even you. And Kate “Clown Cancel” your answer is No. Influenza does not result in the same critical care needs as covid does. You don’t see the same number of patients in ICU. Influenza does not require the same amount of ventilated patients. Numbers at the hospital are higher than in 2018. In addition to covid the hospital is very busy already with orthopedic injuries, strokes, other illness. We are seeing cancellation of important procedures for other patients as there is not enough staff or beds to accommodate them. Why would we make this up? What angle can you possibly fabricate as reason for St Charles and employees to lie about this?
COVID-19 patients need a specific type of care, like the turning of patients described in the article, that are very time consuming require numerous people instead of the normal one. Add in concerns about lungs and intubation then you also need regular x-rays and other procedures to make sure nothing was damaged when the patient is turned and to verify improvement or possible worsening.
The questions about if there are 40 patients what is the big deal. The big deal is the hospital was built for our needs WITHOUT COVID-19. This weekend there will be so many heart attacks, injuries and of course our dreaded car accidents. If we have 2 floors of non traditional patients it becomes substantially more difficult to care for the additional load. Hospitals have specific safety’s put into place and guided by state guidelines. Not enough beds open (for ANY reason) and elective surgeries are canceled. Etc.
I knew vaccines helped, but to hear 98% of the years COVID-19 patients that walked into the ER, about 500, were unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated stunned me.
Yup.
Hospitalizations will decrease the next few weeks as their is a direct correlation with vaccinations and Covid hospital beds. The problem is that Covid is a dangerous virus that comes with a high hospitalization rate. The non vaccers will keep getting each other sick.
Maybe it is because the “Non-vaxxers” can look at statistics and see that only 5.6% of COVID diagnoses require ICU care in the 70-79 age group; substantially less for other age groups. Even if you’re in that percentage, you have a 99+% chance of surviving. Many will take their chances of fighting the virus rather than the unknown side-effects of the vaccine.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1127623/covid-19-patients-share-admitted-to-icu-us/
The vaccines have no know long term side effects after hundreds of millions of doses being given globally. COVID 19 has numerous long term side effects that we know about, and probably more that we don’t yet know about.
Seems like the people chancing it with the virus are being fools.
A vaccine that has been in use less than a year does not correlate to knowing long term side-effects. In my opinion, long term means years down the road. That’s like saying if you haven’t gotten cancer from smoking after 6 months, then you should be okay to smoke the next 30 years.
Reminds me exactly like 2018 and almost every other year that St. Charles is overwhelmed with influenza and patients are sent to other facilities. But, let’s ignore that.https://www.oregonlive.com/today/2018/01/flu_season_pushing_central_ore.html
Why does the latest reporting indicate barely half of ST Charles employees have been vaccinated? Why should I buy in if they can’t get their own staff to buy-in?
Perhaps for all of you who think that St Charles is making it up you should volunteer at the hospital (as I suggested to Bend Mama).
Take on a nurse shift, see how it works, or not (since you think it’s a hoax).
Hope nobody you care for tests positive. Or spreads it to you.
I just got a call out for volunteers to work in the ICU in Bend.
Five covid patients in the ICU and 3 on ventilators. If this cripples St. Charles, this community is screwed with the current growth rate. In fact, maybe that is the main issue with the full hospital? KTVZ may want to do a report on that.
Yup, “only” five patients on death’s doorstep, along with the other 41 or so Covid patients hospitalized, and others wandering into the ER with Covid symptoms to be diagnosed and possibly not hospitalized. You’ve again shown you lack of understanding the impacts of real world events. Time to call for another round and feel smug about your (stupid) comment. Try not to trip over your inflated ego on the way out.
there are 42 covid patients in the hospital currently, in a hospital that is already near capacity. That means 42 beds not available for any new trauma, illness etc. You are right about the growth rate also though. Bend is not prepared for the number of people moving here in more way than one,
So sad that almost all those in there struggling to breathe basically chose to be there. I feel sorry for the staff that’s had to deal with this for so long, and now need to care for what is now a preventable disease.
At this point the people choosing not to get a vaccine and live their lives like they are immune are jeopardizing the whole community. If you wont get vaccinated wear your mask! I hope everyone has a safe weekend and has no need for medical care here in CO!
Thank you St. Charles Emergency Services for your continued commitment and communication with our community. Fully vaccinated and three in our house have first shots, including a 12 year old. We appreciate you and will wear our masks to protect our beloved community. Big hugs. With love, Central Oregon.
Central Oregon really needs an additional hospital, hopefully Kaiser is looking.
