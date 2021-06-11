Oregon’s vaccinated veterans can now sign up for a shot at the state’s $1 million sweepstakes jackpot

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon veterans who have received a COVID-19 vaccination at a VA or any federal facility can now sign up online for a shot at the state's $1 million "Take Your Shot" sweepstakes jackpot.

Veterans had been unable to qualify previously, as the sweepstakes was based on state vaccination records that don't include vaccinations at federal facilities.

Register online via this website...

Out-of-State or Federal Location Vaccinations Entry Form : Oregon Take Your Shot : Vaccination Lottery : State of Oregon (egov.com)

This is a non-VA link and VA has no association with the Oregon Lottery. This is for your information to use as you see fit.

(For Washington residents, the details are still being worked out & expected to be announced soon.)

As provided by the Oregon Lottery…

… One lucky vaccinated Oregonian will win $1 million, someone from each county will win $10,000 and five 12 to 17-year-olds will win a $100,000 college scholarship.

As long as you’ve gotten your first Covid-19 vaccination by June 27th you will be eligible to win one of these incredible prizes.

Entry is automatic for Oregon residents unless you were vaccinated out of state or at a Federal Veteran’s Administration hospital or clinic here in Oregon. If either of these apply to you, simply visit takeyourshot.oregon.gov to enter for your chance to win.

Winners announced the week of July 4, 2021.