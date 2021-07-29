Gov. Brown directs Oregon public schools to require masks indoors this fall

Coronavirus

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday directed the Oregon Health Authority and the state Department of Education to create a rule to require masks indoors for K-12 schools statewide for the 2021-22 school year, in line with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recently updated guidance, and based on the latest science on the spread of the delta variant.

“The science and data are clear: the delta variant is in our communities, and it is more contagious,” Brown said. “My priority is to ensure our kids are able to safely return to full-time in-person learning this fall, five days per week and with minimal disruptions.

"With many children still ineligible to be vaccinated, masks are an effective way to help keep our kids safe in the classroom, the learning environment we know serves them best," she said.

“In the meantime, as we ask Oregonians statewide to mask up in public indoor spaces, we will continue working hard to vaccinate more people so we can finally beat this virus once and for all," the governor added. "Vaccines remain the most effective and best way to protect ourselves and our families.”

While Redmond schools announced initial plans earlier this month to not require mask use by students or staff, other school districts said they were awaiting more state guidance as they decided how to proceed.

