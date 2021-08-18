Washington requires COVID-19 vaccination for teachers, staff

Coronavirus

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says all public, charter and private school teachers and staff must be fully vaccinated or else risk losing their jobs.

The COVID-19 vaccine mandate announced Wednesday includes those working at the state's colleges and universities, including coaches.

Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich, the highest-paid state employee, has said he has declined to be vaccinated for personal reasons.

Inslee on Wednesday also expanded the statewide indoor mask mandate that is currently in place for non-vaccinated individuals to include those who are vaccinated.

Just like a vaccine mandate announced last week that applies to most state workers, private health care and long-term care employees, weekly testing will not be an option for school and college employees who want to avoid vaccination and maintain their employment, and the only opt-out is a medical or religious exemption. The vaccine mandate does not apply to students, though K-12 students and staff are required to wear masks when the school year starts next month.

The Democratic governor’s mandate appears to be the most sweeping of actions taken by any other state. Last week, California announced a similar mandate that covers both public and private schools, but allows a testing option. Earlier this month, Hawaii required all Department of Education staffers to disclose their vaccination status or face weekly testing.

Washington’s vaccine mandate also applies to most childcare and early learning providers who care for children from multiple households. Tribal schools are not included.

