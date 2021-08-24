Oregon National Guard performing variety of duties at St. Charles Bend

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Those walking into St. Charles Bend hospital will see hospital staff dressed in familiar scrubs, joined by another group: Temporary staff, dressed in Oregon National Guard fatigues.

A total of 127 Oregon National Guard members joined the ranks of the understaffed hospital system late last week, part of an initial force of 500 (to total 1,500) called up by Gov. Kate Brown to help overwhelmed hospitals across the state.

In Bend, they are performing jobs such as patient and visitor screenings, stocking supplies and preparing and serving food. All of those jobs do not not require a medical or other license.

