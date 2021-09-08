Bend police following OHA guidelines, not requiring Covid-19 vaccinations of officers

Coronavirus

(Update: Adding video, details)

State says officers who don't focus on medical care are 'probably not' covered

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Police in Bend, and all of Oregon, may not fall under the statewide health care provider Covid-19 vaccination mandate.

“At this time, there are no police mandatory vaccines in Bend," Anne Aurand, city of Bend communications director, said Wednesday.

She said the city follows guidelines from the Oregon Health Authority.

"OHA has determined that police officers are probably not subject to its mandatory vaccination rule, and the city follows OHA guidelines," Aurand said. "The city has made no decision at this time to require any of its employees to be vaccinated, other than those subject to OHA rules,” Aurand said.

The OHA last Friday published 11 pages of answers to frequently asked questions in regards to the governor's statewide health care provider Covid vaccination mandate.

For the question about whether police are covered, it says

"Probably not. While a police officer may have some medical training, or may even be a licensed health care provider, it is likely not a fundamental part of their job to provide direct or indirect medical care in a healthcare setting. If a police officer has a job that by definition requires them to provide medical care to individuals, then the rule likely does apply."

The Q&A also covers dentists, EMS and firefighters, all of which are subject to the rule, and a host of procedural questions.

Sgt Jayson Janes with the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said there are a number of officials and attorneys working throughout the state to make the final decisions.

He said, until then, the sheriff's office is not enforcing a mandate.

Nine Oregon State Police troopers, five from Central Oregon, and a group of state firefighters recently filed suit against the governor, challenging the legality of the vaccine mandate and the Oct. 18 deadline to get the shots or face possible dismissal.

It's unclear when and if a determination will be made at the state level, though the lawsuit could play a role.