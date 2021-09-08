Bend police following OHA guidelines, not requiring Covid-19 vaccinations of officers
State says officers who don't focus on medical care are 'probably not' covered
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Police in Bend, and all of Oregon, may not fall under the statewide health care provider Covid-19 vaccination mandate.
“At this time, there are no police mandatory vaccines in Bend," Anne Aurand, city of Bend communications director, said Wednesday.
She said the city follows guidelines from the Oregon Health Authority.
"OHA has determined that police officers are probably not subject to its mandatory vaccination rule, and the city follows OHA guidelines," Aurand said. "The city has made no decision at this time to require any of its employees to be vaccinated, other than those subject to OHA rules,” Aurand said.
The OHA last Friday published 11 pages of answers to frequently asked questions in regards to the governor's statewide health care provider Covid vaccination mandate.
For the question about whether police are covered, it says
"Probably not. While a police officer may have some medical training, or may even be a licensed health care provider, it is likely not a fundamental part of their job to provide direct or indirect medical care in a healthcare setting. If a police officer has a job that by definition requires them to provide medical care to individuals, then the rule likely does apply."
The Q&A also covers dentists, EMS and firefighters, all of which are subject to the rule, and a host of procedural questions.
Sgt Jayson Janes with the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said there are a number of officials and attorneys working throughout the state to make the final decisions.
He said, until then, the sheriff's office is not enforcing a mandate.
Nine Oregon State Police troopers, five from Central Oregon, and a group of state firefighters recently filed suit against the governor, challenging the legality of the vaccine mandate and the Oct. 18 deadline to get the shots or face possible dismissal.
It's unclear when and if a determination will be made at the state level, though the lawsuit could play a role.
Forcing someone to take something they don’t want makes no sense. My body my choice is what they preach so let it be
No one is forcing them. They are welcome to seek employment in such places as the booming community of Burns or the disease riden and ever backwards state of idaho!! ROTFLMAO!!! Soooooo much losing for the pro russia/china antivaxers!!! Excellent comrade!! LOL!!!
No, PAID administrative leave. That is what they would get, and that is what the State is afraid of, paying hundreds if not thousands of state workers, to not go to work.
They do not want this to go through the court system, because the State will ultimately lose.
Why else are the looking for ways to give some of these people an out.
By the way most antivaxers as you put it, have zero political motivation, it just helps you to sleep better a night believing that. Trump is the one that got the vax to us sooner than later, be that Good or Bad, only time will tell.
Trump got the vaccine to us? Really. So now he’s not just a failed game show host he’s a scientist. Trump did nothing but thwart the advancement of science. I know you’re like a gold fish. No short term memory, but let me remind you. Bleach. Hydroxchloriquine. Internal uv light. Summer. It will all just go away magically!
Most unvaccinated are that way because of Trump, Fox News, and morons in the GOP.
Ironically you sound like a Chinese communist.
So you’re for a woman’s right to choose on abortion? They dont have to take the vaccine but if airlines, restaurants and other private or public entities require it, then keep your happy ass home.
Yea, that’s what you want: some covid burping Barney Fife with his pie hole at your car window telling you to roll it down.
yeah, have the vaxxed cop give it you instead?
Well since all the data that has been released for 2 months now show the transmission rates being equal for vax and unvaxed your comment and the so caked mandate makes no sense.
This is the part of your post that you will never get because your head is so far up your 4th point of contact. What you refuse to realize or recognize is yes there may be equal shedding of Athena virus but here is the key… who is being hospitalized and who is more likely to die? The unvaccinated. Period.
TC….please explain to us low life citizens what is happening in Israel.. Thanks.
https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/delta-infection-unvaccinated-and-vaccinated-people-have-similar-levels-of-virus
Left out of this article is what both BPD and DCSO have been doing for almost a year and a half, unilaterally, to protect their employees and sworn personnel.
To include education, masking, sanitation / personal hygiene,testing, and so on.
In BPD’s case, former chief Jim Porter approved all protective gear to be tossed as it was taking up space and “nothing requiring it will ever happen here”.
Only one seasoned technician, and military trained combat medic, knew otherwise and literally hid the equipment, masks, etc so when Covid hit it was available right away.
He then taught the officers how to properly use it.
Since then Chief Krantz has ensured a proper response as the pandemic grew.
The SO, to include its SAR capability, has likewise done yeoman’s work in this area.
Do the homework, reporters.