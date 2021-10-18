Emotions run high as unvaccinated St. Charles workers sidelined
Hospital system says 180 left recently; few denied exceptions but dozens didn't turn in forms; 940 vacancies; rally on street
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A row of shoes, left behind by now-former hospital staff, lined the edge of Neff Road outside St. Charles Bend as protesters rallied against the state and hospital's vaccine mandate on Monday's deadline.
“Those are their shoes, their work shoes that they wore while working for the hospital, they’re turning them in," said Chris Robson, a now-former St. Charles volunteer. "It’s a symbol of, ‘I’m done.’”
As the state vaccination mandate deadline for all health care and public school workers and thousands of state employees arrived, St. Charles Health System reported that about 93.5% of its caregivers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while another 51 have started getting the shots -- and 180 have left the organization.
More than 200 were granted religious exceptions, a handful got medical exceptions and dozens of others never completed the process, St. Charles said.
Lorna Mulkey, a nurse at St. Charles for the last 16 years, said she was approved for a religious exemption, but she did not believe the accommodations were fair. If granted an exception, caregivers were offered an accommodation, which could include reassignment to a remote role or an unpaid leave of absence.
"With what we do for a living, that doesn't really work in a remote way," Mulkey, who was placed on unpaid leave as of Monday.
Word of the numbers came as dozens rallied on streets by the Bend hospital -- some simply in support of the workers, while others strongly opposed to and upset by the state mandate and its impacts on the hospital and elsewhere.
"This is going to hurt the community, it is a terrible time," said Mulkey.
In August, Gov. Kate Brown announced a health and safety rule that requires employees in health care settings to provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 18.
Caregivers were provided the option of becoming fully vaccinated or applying for a religious or medical exception.
In total, 84 caregivers applied for medical exceptions, of which five were approved, 17 were denied and 62 didn’t complete and return the necessary forms, the four-hospital system said. Another 271 caregivers applied for religious exceptions, of which 211 were approved, five were declined and 55 either didn’t complete and return the necessary forms or were asked to elaborate on their application and did not.
Of the 323 caregivers who applied for exceptions, 49 were reasonably accommodated with remote work and 101 were provided an unpaid leave of absence, St. Charles said. Of that same group of 323 caregivers, 98 chose to start their vaccination series after initially requesting an exception.
"These are spread throughout the organization," said St. Charles Cheif Physician Executive Dr. Jeff Absalon. "We’re continuing to assess where we have impact in opportunities moving forward.
Those who were unable to comply "are considered to have voluntarily resigned their positions with St. Charles, and their employment ended after their last scheduled shift," the health system said.
So far this month, 180 caregivers have left the organization. Of that group, 134 caregivers’ employment ended the week leading up to the Oct. 18 deadline.
“We can’t be certain how many of those 180 caregivers left the organization because of the mandate,” said Vice President of Human Resources Rebecca Berry. “But we believe most of those who left us last week were impacted by this rule.”
Of those who left the organization, 111 were full-time, 18 were part-time and 50 were relief workers. Relief caregivers are not assigned regular shifts and work on an as-needed basis.
The hospital reports a total workforce as of Monday of 4,533 caregivers, about 100 fewer than this year's report of 4,626 workers as it remained atop Economic Development for Central Oregon's list of the largest private employers (Adobe PDF).
“We are grateful to the overwhelming majority of our caregivers who made the decision to get vaccinated, protecting themselves, their patients and our community,” said Dr. Jeff Absalon, the health system’s chief physician executive. “But we also recognize that our caregivers had a choice, and we respect each person, no matter what decision they made. We sincerely thank those caregivers for their service, especially throughout the pandemic. This hasn’t been an easy time for any of us.”
Including the recent resignations, St. Charles is now striving to fill 940 open positions — about 200 people are in the process of being hired. Last week, the organization made the decision to raise its minimum wage from $15.23 to $18 an hour, effective Oct. 31, "to remain competitive in the local market and bolster retention," the announcement said.
At the same time, the organization said it "is aggressively recruiting for these roles, it is also leveraging traveling health care workers to fill staffing gaps."
St. Charles said it also continues to be supported by 80 Oregon National Guard troops, who are currently planning to leave Oct. 31, and 120 state-allocated traveling health care workers, who are scheduled through Nov. 22.
