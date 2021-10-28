Deschutes County, FEMA partner on free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics in November

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Health Services is partnering with FEMA to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Bend, La Pine and Redmond.

The drive-thru clinics begin in early November and will be held on the following dates:

Tuesday, Nov. 2 and Wednesday, Nov. 3

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Deschutes County Services Building in La Pine,

51340 The Dalles-California Hwy.

Thursday, Nov. 4 through Sunday, Nov. 7

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bend Parks & Rec Pavilion,

799 SW Columbia St in Bend



Tuesday, Nov. 9 through Sunday, Nov. 14

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center,

3800 SE Airport Way in Redmond

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Third and booster doses will also available to eligible individuals. No appointment or insurance are needed.

Residents are eligible for a booster dose if they:

Received a Pfizer or Moderna series at least 6 months ago, and meet at least one criteria: 65 years and older Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.

Received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 2 months ago and are age 18+.

Clinics are open to anyone 12 and older. 12 to 14 year olds must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Residents should plan to bring vaccination records to the clinic if they have already received a COVID-19 vaccination.

To learn more about other vaccination clinics in Deschutes County, please visit www.deschutes.org/covid19vaccine or call (541) 699-5109 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.