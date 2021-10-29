Oregon reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths, including 4 Crook County residents

All 4 in past two weeks at St. Charles Bend, ages 56-91, with underlying conditions

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 14 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including four recent deaths of Crook County residents at St. Charles Bend, raising the state’s death toll to 4,372, Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA also reported 1,420 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 365,053.

Forecasting model projects slowing decline in hospitalizations and impact of pediatric vaccinations

Starting Friday, OHA will be linking to the Oregon Health & Science University COVID Forecast Model. The OHSU forecasting document employs a long-used epidemiological model to predict the number of persons who are susceptible to being infected, who are actively infected or who have recovered at any previous time.

The current report, published Thursday, uses data provided by OHA and others that project how fast the virus may spread in the population and provides projections on possible outcomes, including infection rates and impacts on hospital capacity.

The latest report predicts a slowing in the decline of hospitalizations due to fatigue over the public health protocols that are effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19. According to the OHSU report, this is not expected to generate a surge, although that risk remains.

The newest report also projects that the anticipated approval by federal agencies and the Western States Scientific Safety Workgroup of pediatric vaccine for children ages 5-11 would help decrease COVID-19 transmission.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 513, which is five fewer than Thursday. There are 133 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 10 more than Thursday.

There are 59 available adult ICU beds out of 700 total (8% availability) and 308 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,115 (7% availability).

10/29/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 59(8%) 19(5%) 2(2%) 21(23%) 2(3%) 0(0%) 8(14%) 7(27%) Adult non-ICU beds available 308(7%) 31(2%) 11(2%) 130(23%) 32(7%) 6(13%) 45(11%) 53(45%)

St. Charles Bend reported 64 COVID-19 patients early Friday, seven of whom were in the ICU, with five on ventilators. Six of the seven ICU patients were not fully vaccinated and 47 of the 64 patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital reported.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Friday that 23,472 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Thursday. Of this total, 12,327 were administered on Thursday: 1,243 were initial doses, 908 were second doses and 10,117 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 11,145 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Thursday.

The seven-day running average is now 10,981 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,283,855 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,984,600 doses of Moderna and 227,283 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 2,813,720 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,609,287 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Friday.

Note: The daily media release published on Wednesday has been updated with the correct cumulative totals for vaccine doses administered the previous day.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (24), Clackamas (112), Clatsop (6), Columbia (23), Coos (20), Crook (18), Curry (1), Deschutes (109), Douglas (30), Harney (10), Hood River (6), Jackson (82), Jefferson (21), Josephine (33), Klamath (37), Lake (3), Lane (99), Lincoln (13), Linn (82), Malheur (25), Marion (178), Morrow (1), Multnomah (213), Polk (26), Sherman (4), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (29), Union (7), Wallowa (2), Wasco (14), Washington (140) and Yamhill (38).

Oregon’s 4,359th COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Oct. 7 at Kingman Regional Medical Center, in Kingman, Ariz. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,360th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Harney County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Oct. 27 at Harney District Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,361st COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Oct. 23 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,362nd COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 26 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,363rd COVID-19 related death is a 56-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 16 and died on Oct. 26 at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,364th COVID-19 related death is a 90-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Oct. 17 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,365th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 2 and died on Oct. 21 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,366th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 21 and died on Oct. 24 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,367th COVID-19 related death is a 47-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 27 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,368th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Oct. 28 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,369th COVID-19 related death is a 53-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Oct. 27 and died on Oct. 27 at Adventist Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,370th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Polk County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Oct. 27 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,371st COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Polk County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Oct. 27 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,372nd COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old man from Lincoln County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 17 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

