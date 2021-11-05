Oregon reports 19 more COVID-19 related deaths, dating back up to a year; 1, 1,41 new cases

Crook County woman, 67, died on Feb. 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 19 newly reported COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including a Crook County woman who died last Feb. 1., raising the state’s death toll to 4,562, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

One of the newly reported deaths Friday dated back even farther -- to Nov. 7 of last year -- as OHA continues to add the 550 COVID-19 related deaths it stated last month were delayed due to a technical computer error.

OHA also reported 1,141 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 372,137.

COVID-19 Modeling Report

As of Friday, Oct. 28, Oregon Health & Science University is providing the COVID-19 Forecast Model on a weekly basis.

With vaccines for children 5 to 11 years old arriving in Oregon and beginning to be administered this week, the forecast indicates a possible reduction in the spread of the virus. It projects that if 60% of newly eligible children become vaccinated, it will drop the overall proportion of Oregonians susceptible to infection from 23% as of Oct. 26 to 20%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 533, which is 1 more than Thursday. There are 138 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 15 more than Thursday.

There are 59 available adult ICU beds out of 692 total (9% availability) and 224 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,119 (5% availability).

Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 59(9%) 27(7%) 4(5%) 17(18%) 1(2%) 2(20%) 3(6%) 5(19%) Adult non-ICU beds available 224(5%) 20(1%) 14(2%) 70(12%) 29(7%) 8(16%) 38(9%) 45(39%)



St. Charles Bend reported 57 COVID-19 patients as of early Friday, nine of whom were in the ICU, with eight on ventilators. None of the ICU patients were fully vaccinated, while 40 of the 57 patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital reported.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Friday that 23,265 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Thursday. Of that total, 1,336 were initial doses, 815 were second doses and 10,535 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 10,500 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Thursday.

The seven-day running average is now 17,009 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,331,815 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 67 doses of Pfizer Pediatric, 2,052,870 doses of Moderna and 231,477 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 2,828,259 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,620,993 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Friday.

It is always a good day to thank your neighborhood pharmacist

Long before COVID-19, pharmacists throughout Oregon played a crucial role in keeping people healthy. During the pandemic, they have been on the front lines, providing useful and accurate information, prescription care and working tirelessly to help reach an 80% vaccination rate among Oregon adults.

One could argue that Sandy Le, PharmD, and her husband, Thanh, could have hardly picked a worse time to open a new pharmacy. But the decision had already been made before COVID-19 reared its deadly head. By the time they signed the lease on April 1, 2020, it was a different world.

Sandy generally gives 50 to 60 vaccinations a day, though her record is 320. And it is not only at the pharmacy, but in the community where she helps at clinics administering vaccines and tests. Like pharmacists throughout Oregon and around the country, Sandy and Thanh are on the front line of the fight against COVID-19.

Laura Farmer, pharmacy tech and Sandy Le, owner/pharmacist, LECARE Pharmacy

Cases and COVID-19 deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (18), Clackamas (85), Clatsop (3), Columbia (20), Coos (20), Crook (16), Curry (2), Deschutes (118), Douglas (41), Gilliam (2), Grant (15), Harney (11), Hood River (5), Jackson (53), Jefferson (22), Josephine (17), Klamath (39), Lake (4), Lane (84), Lincoln (11), Linn (58), Malheur (11), Marion (108), Morrow (1), Multnomah (131), Polk (23), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (35), Union (14), Wallowa (4), Wasco (9), Washington (110), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (43).

Oregon’s 4,544th COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old man from Morrow County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 15 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,545th COVID-19 related death is a 92-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 1 and died on Oct. 11 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,546th COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Oct. 6 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,547th COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Sept. 22 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,548th COVID-19 related death is a 54-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 5 and died on Sept. 20 at Portland VA Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,549th COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Sept. 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,550th COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old man from Marion County who died on July 14 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,551st COVID-19 related death is a 97-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 25 and died on Oct. 31 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,552nd COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old woman from Marion County who died on Nov. 7, 2020 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,553rd COVID-19 related death is a 56-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 10 and died on Nov. 3 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,554th COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Nov. 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,555th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Crook County who died on Feb. 1 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,556th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Nov. 2 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,557th COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old man from Washington County who died on Jan. 1 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,558th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Oct. 29 at St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale, Washington. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,559th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Oct. 31 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,560th COVID-19 related death is a 36-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Oct. 28 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,561st COVID-19 related death is a 52-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 26 at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,562nd COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Polk County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Nov. 3 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

