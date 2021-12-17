Oregon health officials predict major hospitalization surge due to Omicron, strongly urge boosters

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Despite only three confirmed cases so far of the highly contagious omicron variant in Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown and health officials warned Friday that based on global data, the state’s peak number of hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic — about 1,200 —could more than double by the end of February, possibly even top 3,000, as an Omicron wave hits.

They strongly urged people to get their COVID-19 booster shots and continue other steps such as masking indoors, which they also made clear they know most Oregonians are weary of, heading into a second holiday season under pandemic conditions.

The Oregon Health Authority announced it is working to expand booster vaccination, with a goal of administering booster shots to an additional million residents by the end of January, doubling the current number of people who have already received the booster.

“We only have a few weeks to prepare before Omicron hits in full force,” Brown said. “I know bracing for a new variant as we head into our second pandemic holiday season is not what we all hoped for.”

“I know we’re all ready for COVID-19 to be over,” she said. “If you take one thing away from today’s press conference, let it be this: Get your booster shot,” which she said is “incredibly effective to protect against serious illness and hospitalization.”

Brown also noted that “as Omicron spreads, more states are following Oregon’s lead,” in terms of indoor mask requirements. “We have a three-week window to prepare for the next surge. … We are literally in a race against the clock,” with a focus on vaccination boosters for the most vulnerable Oregonians, especially seniors and long-term care facility residents.

Dr. Peter Graven, lead data scientist at OHSU’s business intelligence unit, said his latest forecasts, based on the spread seen in the UK and Denmark, as well as data from Washington state, show that “while the severity (of the Omicron variant) is less, it is not low enough to prevent us from seeing” a big spike in hospitalizations. “The rate of severe illness appears lower, but it is causing some severe illness.” More data is expected next week from the Centers for Disease Control, he said.

The best news seen so far from Omicron is a "dramatically lower death rate," Graven said. "But people are still going to show up at the hospital," and a surge bigger than others before is quite possible.

The other pluses seen to this point include predictions of a lower length of hospital stays, he said, but the Omicron variant “spreads incredibly faster” than Delta did, and those previously vaccinated are getting infected, especially without booster shots.

OHA Director Patrick Allen called the news “deeply troubling and demoralizing. We all want to put COVID-19 behind us, once and for all. But today’s warning is a forecast we cannot ignore. We’re tired to being swamped and battered … but this isn’t the moment to give up.”

Allen noted that since the Delta surge arrived, nearly 2,500 Oregonians have lost their lives to Delta, which is far less contagious than Omicron. "Approximately 9 in 10 of these lives could have been saved by vaccinations," he said.

"Even if a vaccine doesn't prevent an Omicron infection, people who are vaccinated are less likely to become severely ill, and preliminary research tells us that a booster dose further builds antibodies," Allen added.

OHA also will work to quickly deliver the new COVID-19 treatments and expand testing, support health care workers and hospitals and connect more people to boosters, treatments and testing.

Dr. Renee Edwards, chief medical officer at OHSU Health, also stressed that the Delta surge isn't over. "We're approaching this next surge at the halfway point, coming down from Delta." So that raises more concern, as “our hospitals are full right now,” she said not just from Delta but other conditions, some delayed in care due to the pandemic’s impacts -- which she noted is not just on full hospital beds but staffing numbers and burnout.

Brown said she is “absolutely committed to keeping schools open, to the extent that we can do that safely,” with steps underway such as ramped-up testing at schools to avoid widespread quarantines. And she said it will impact businesses, due to how fast the variant spreads.