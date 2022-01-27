Oregon reports 19 more COVID-19 related deaths, 7,871 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 19 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,067, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA reported 7,871 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 613,221.

OHA releases new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report

OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released Thursday, reported 57,011 cases of COVID-19 during the week of Jan.16 to Jan. 22.

Of those cases, 40,594, or 71.2%, were unvaccinated people and 16,417, or 28.8%, were vaccine breakthrough cases.

The median age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 46. Ninety-eight breakthrough cases were residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 1,469 cases in people ages 12 to 17.

To date, there have been 104,088 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The median age of all breakthrough cases is 42.

"Cases of COVID-19 are far more common in unvaccinated people than in vaccinated people," OHA said in Thursday's news release, repeating its consistent message. "The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is more than four times as high as fully vaccinated people, and nearly nine times as high as in fully vaccinated and boosted people."

To date, 2.9% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 0.7% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who have died is 81.

"Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19," OHA said. "Oregonians are encouraged to vaccinated and, if eligible, to get a booster shot."

This week’s breakthrough report includes additional information on case vaccination status, most notably whether a breakthrough case was “fully vaccinated” or “fully vaccinated and boosted” at the time of infection. Figure 1 now compares case rates among unvaccinated, fully vaccinated, and fully vaccinated and boosted individuals. In addition, the newly added Table 3 shows the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths by case vaccination status.

As case counts have increased dramatically during the Omicron surge, breakthrough case ascertainment has been unable to keep pace with the volume of reported cases because in approximately one-third of recent cases, vaccination status is unknown. OHA said it "is working towards alternative methods to identify vaccination status for all reported cases in a timely manner."

The latest breakthrough report can be found here.

Pediatric cases update

COVID-19 cases continue to be high among children ages 0 to 17 with the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant, according to the latest weekly dashboard report of pediatric COVID-19 case data in Oregon. OHA said it continues to monitor trends.

More Oregonians receive COVID-19 booster doses

Oregon continues to move closer to meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal, announced Dec. 17, of getting 1 million more people in the state a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.

When the challenge began, 949,749 people had received a booster dose. Since then, 478,497 Oregonians have received a booster.

As of Thursday, Oregon needs 521,503 people to get a booster to reach the goal and make our state safer from the Omicron variant. Find a booster here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,130, which is 69 more than Thursday. There are 169 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 14 more than Thursday.

There are 59 available adult ICU beds out of 655 total (9% availability) and 266 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,188 (6% availability).

1/27/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 59(9%) 19(6%) 5(6%) 15(16%) 6(10%) 2(20%) 7(17%) 5(19%) Adult non-ICU beds available 266(6%) 33(2%) 7(1%) 88(15%) 30(7%) 10(20%) 65(15%) 33(28%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 83 COVID-19-positive patients as of early Thursday, nine of whom were in the ICU, seven on ventilators. Six of the nine ICU patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital reported, while 50 of the 83 patients with COVID are not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Thursday that 13,523 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Wednesday. Of that total, 1,200 were initial doses, 1,029 were second doses and 4,924 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 6,235 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Wednesday.

The seven-day running average is now 10,859 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,026,046 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 206,062 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,645,448 doses of Moderna and 264,277 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Thursday, 3,120,082 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,820,422 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Thursday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (34), Benton (59), Clackamas (522), Clatsop (71), Columbia (76), Coos (151), Crook (106), Curry (47), Deschutes (454), Douglas (216), Grant (2), Harney (31), Hood River (35), Jackson (395), Jefferson (88), Josephine (144), Klamath (140), Lake (4), Lane (869), Lincoln (96), Linn (350), Malheur (96), Marion (989), Morrow (34), Multnomah (1,101), Polk (174), Sherman (5), Tillamook (35), Umatilla (179), Union (85), Wallowa (25), Wasco (44), Washington (936) and Yamhill (278).

Oregon’s 6,049th COVID-19-related death is a 70-year-old woman from Wallowa County who tested positive Aug. 4, 2021, and died Dec. 15, 2021, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,050th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 18 and died Jan. 20 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,051st COVID-19-related death is a 62-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Oct. 5, 2021, and died Nov. 22, 2021 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,052nd COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive May 20, 2021, and died Dec. 6, 2021, at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,053rd COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Oct. 29, 2021, and died Dec. 17, 2021, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,054th COVID-19-related death is a 68-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 5, 2021, and died Dec. 17, 2021, at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,055th COVID-19-related death is a 99-year-old woman from Benton County who tested positive Dec. 1, 2021, and died Dec. 17, 2021, at Samaritan Albany Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,056th COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 3, 2021, and died Dec. 17, 2021, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,057th COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 21, 2021, and died Dec. 18, 2021, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,058th COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 5, 2021, and died Dec. 18, 2021, at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,059th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 15, 2021, and died Dec. 18, 2021, at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,060th COVID-19-related death is a 57-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 10 and died Jan. 26 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,061st COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Jan. 25 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,062nd COVID-19-related death is a 97-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Jan. 26 at Ashland Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,063rd COVID-19-related death is a 99-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 21 and died Jan. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,064th COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive Jan. 15 and died Jan. 18 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,065th COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old woman from Yamhill County who died Dec. 13, 2021, at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,066th COVID-19-related death is a 93-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive Jan. 17 and died Jan. 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,067th COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 16 and died Jan. 26 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

