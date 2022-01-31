Bend Armory vaccination clinic sees lower numbers than it can handle, for variety of reasons
FEMA team official cites Covid fatigue -- and misinformation: 'Vaccines work -- they always have worked'
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A free COVID-19 vaccine clinic is taking place at the Bend Armory until Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., but it has not seen the numbers it hoped for.
Timothy Hall is a field operations leader with the FEMA Red Team, and he’s leading the free clinic.
He said the clinic, which has been open since January 25th, is giving nearly 400 fewer shots per day than it is capable of.
“We have the supply, we have the personnel. We just need the arms to put the shots in,” Hall said Monday.
He said there's a lot of reasons for the light numbers, including the number of people already vaccinated who aren’t ready for their booster yet.
While it’s hard to pinpoint the exact reason numbers are low, Covid fatigue is certainly a factor.
“Everybody in the community, in the state, in the country, are really exhausted with the Covid-19,” Hall said.
He said people reading or spreading false information is another issue.
“There are a million different pages on the internet where you can find information on Covid -- and about five of them are correct,” Hall said.
Hall is a specialist in virology, and the clinic has primary care physicians on call, but he recommends people read from sources like the New England Journal of Medicine and American Society of Virology when doing their own research.
“There’s other educational outlets out there that are for science and nothing but science, and they really don’t care who’s in office," Hall said.
As for the vaccinations themselves, Hall emphasized they are the only form of modern medicine that is preventative, rather than reactive.
“Vaccines work -- they always have worked,” Hall said.
For people on the fence, he said it’s simply risk versus reward.
“If you have the vaccine and don’t need it, it’s better than not having it and needing it,” Hall said.
Comments
46 Comments
what did I just read?
Seems like the z is still getting help from the clickbait articles. Every day seems like there’s one or two stories saying how he we must see what the 🌎 s most beautiful twins and how they look now 😵
‘Vaccines work — they always have worked’ Except when they don’t. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1383764/ AND except when the “vaccines” don’t prevent or stop the spread of covid19. BUT… We should believe the science and media even when they lie to us. Because science… And this new comment host stinks. No formatting allowed so everything looks like a run on paragraph.
Feel free to call people we interview liars. We’ll protect some from abuse when we have to, but others probably expect it.
We have the same “comment host” we’ve had since late 2019, WP comments. Not aware of any changes to it. We may change systems this year – will community moderation make for more civil dialogue? A moderator’s gotta hope, but be realistic.
How many shots are they giving per day? Why are you guys withholding this most basic and relevant piece of information?
Why do you presume false ulterior motives? I’ll ask if he asked, perhaps he didn’t feel it was as “basic” as you do.
HEADLINE: Bend Armory vaccination clinic sees lower numbers.
ARTICLE: makes no mention of numbers.
You’re right, silly me.
If you’re going to make yet another false ulterior motive claim, at least fully quote the headline – lower numbers “than it can handle.”
Barney, it’s in the headline yet no mention of the numbers
Still says “lower numbers”. Way to try to flip the script.
The decrease in numbers we are now seeing/projecting- are “all” due to Herd Immunity. Large numbers of people ponying up to get jabbed is no longer in vogue- hasn’t been since the record numbers of jabs got no results last summer-Fall-and winter. It’s one key reason why the SCOTUS shot down Biden’s 100 employee mandatory jab mandate- there is no evidence that jabs are necessary for the general public. No false ulterior motives from this cow-hand… just good ol trail sense !
Dude you’re going to piss off those loyal to the crown with all your facts. They don’t want facts, they just want to feel like they are right and everyone else is less than they are. You literally cannot use logic, you need to use feelings.
– yup, silly you – just skipping down Q lane, aren’t you? – best to stay under your bed
Yea no yea, that “new” up/down vote won’t work, you’ll see. You really can’t see how that plays out huh?
Works fine on the many subreddits – trolls are usually downvoted into near-invisibility.
No one has ever claimed a vaccine prevents or stops the spread of a disease 100%. What you’d know if you paid attention in high school biology is that vaccines give your immune system the “blueprint” of a pathogen so it can be more effective when actually encountering the real thing. Vaccines don’t prevent infection; they supercharge your immune system against a specific enemy. Vaccines DO reduce the spread of disease because vaccinated individuals have immune systems that kill the targeted pathogens faster than the unvaccinated. But why would you start understanding common sense science and logic now?
Joe Biden told CNN and their gullible viewers- “Get the vaccine- you won’t get the virus”- lets stop trying to change history. This is all on the D party of divisive chatter and failure- don’t believe me- how many are ready for 7 more years of this ? Vote for Biden- all this winning !
I hate it when people don’t understand that. It’s so simple. Vaccines make illnesses less of an emergency. And, if it’s made with a dead virus, there’s no shedding and you can’t get it from that shot. It’s that simple.
How many polio vaccine breakthrough cases are you aware of? Compare that to the number of COVID vaccine breakthrough cases you’re aware of. What accounts for the difference?
Oh reeeeeally Irrelevant, No one? Old Joe stated on December 14, 2021 in an interview:
People vaccinated for COVID-19 “do not spread the disease to anyone else.”
Rachel Madow December 26 2021, also stated that the vaccinated could not get, or spread COVID 19.
On second thought your right those are no one’s.
Thanks for citing that article. Omicron evades the current shots and Pfizer is actively working on a new shot that is effective against this strain. People are waking up and finding that a shot that doesnt prevent you from contracting or spreading the disease might not be in their best interest.
I would say it’s actually a question of return of investment. Is it riskier to “invest” in a shot associated with many thousands of adverse reactions for a return of a measly 99.89% chance of surviving Covid. Not great odds. Why invest that much chance on your current good health for a “maybe” infection in the future.
99% of gunshot victims survive. You wouldn’t mind getting shot based on your logic.
“Many thousands of adverse reactions”. Nope. Just flat out wrong and ignorant there, Dr. Tater.
Another big reason is the Trumpers who view their intransigence and Covid misinformation as a badge of honor. Ask yourself, who are all of these people spreading misinformation about the Covid vaccines and I would venture to say a majority of them are Trump supporters still smarting over their loss. These people whether they realize it or not, have cost many innocent people their lives because they’ve listened to the conspiracy theories and misinformation regarding the vaccines. And yes, thousands of people have lost their lives to Covid simply because they were told to not get the vaccine or believed the many conspiracy theories surrounding them. This is a common occurrence especially in more politically conservative areas but not isolated to them by any means. This is what happens when a good portion of your nation’s society is susceptible to conspiracies and lies, people crawl down into rabbit holes and are never seen again.
I hear lots of talk about misinformation but much of it is actually conclusions derived from data sets and related studies. Much of what used to be labeled “misinformation” is now accepted as fact. If you notice, the “misinformation” never changed. It simply took a couple years for the media to catch up. They call it evolving with the science but the science was there all along. What media is doing is evolving with the politics. Nobody who gets their covid information from news media has a functional understanding. That’s why independent voices are so powerful today, people are tired of getting played.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1H5mxJOneIg&t=933s&ab_channel=VinayPrasadMDMPH
– much? – how much? – sure looks like a conclusion looking for a justification – Q land must be so much fun
The folks who get their information from YouTube are such geniuses. Said no one, ever. I hate to tell you this Skeeter, but I’ve taken a look at some of your sources. You obviously haven’t tried or are not qualified to interpret them. Either way, you’re going to be played. You’re just not smart enough, nor do you have the requisite background to understand half of the information or misinformation you latch on to. Just a simple fact.
??? “FEMA team official cites Covid fatigue — and misinformation” ??? FEMA must have a low opinion of Americans in general… there is no fatigue- fact is- nobody is buying the lie- the con- the hoax anymore- the numbers just don’t add up to the dictatorships and failing society we’ve been forced to live in. Everyone is waiting for the midterms to toss out every Demokrat who went along with this historical lie- I told you 2 years ago- this aint gonna end well !
I don’t think you should be allowed to spread your lies here or anywhere!! Just because you want it your way does not make it right. Nobody wants more lying Republicans in Congress, vote for those who care about you and I. Now go and get your shots!!
Wow dude you are in deep.
So you want to take away his first amendment right just because you don’t like what he is saying?
Instead of “Kancel Kulture Krying” Dale- try forming your opinion around something more than TDS- as if the Demokrats in Congress have never told you a (Russia-Russia-Russia) lie ! How pathetic that many in your circle- believe that garbage about one sided lies ! Hows this Biden admin working out for ya- ready for seven more years ?
Thanks for hating on the president 24/7 and then urging people in the same breath to vote for him. More proof if anyone needed it that your “demands”/advice are… not followed, and often downright odd.
Dale just because you got duped doesnt mean you can convince other to do the same.. There is old saying and it goes.. ” the truth hurts” Think about that one for a while
So maybe its because science changes its mind every other day or so…a new variant is announced once a month. After two months of hearing Omicron is worse, hospitals will be overwhelmed (despite many of us posting facts from other countries) people are done. All those vaccinated are getting sick. The definition of a vaccine PRIOR to covid was to prevent illness and transmission. We now know that per CDC, the covid jab no longer prevents your ability to get sick, it no longer keeps you from transmitting it to others, it just gives you milder symptoms. Well, for all those vaxxed people in the hospital in the last few months, are saying, I don’t think so. The narrative to vaxx to save peoples lives has fallen apart. For every scientist or doctor that says the vaxx works, there are 10 out there now saying it doesn’t, we are hurting people. This whole push is OVER. Time to throw in the towel, admit defeat and go on with our lives. The state of Oregon is likely to flip to Republican this next election…all because of the bungling, control freak of a governor. Welcome to the real world!
So-called breakthrough infections are occurring and Righties like yourself are using that as some sort of proof that vaccinations are worthless. Whether you get infected or not is not the issue, how that infection affects your immune system is what matters. And the data shows that people who have received at least 2 shots of the vaccine are much less likely to end up in the ICU, and even more less likely to die of Covid if they do. Add on the booster shot and your chances of dying from Covid goes down even further. Almost all of the tragic deaths in ICUs is occurring with people who did not or chose not to get vaccinated. And we see on almost a nightly basis a nightly news report of yet another person that ended up in intensive care because they did not get vaccinated regretting their choice and admitting their underestimation and seriousness of this virus. Like the old adage goes, you can lead a horse to water…
Perhaps those people regret their choice, but it was their choice. Fact is people with the shot(s) are getting sick just like people without. I know 2 families just last week that tested positive for covid both had the first 2 shots. Their symptoms were the same as a person that didn’t get a shot. Fatigue and sore joints for the first 2 days, then mild cough for about 3 days and stuffy head. With some mild dizziness while doing activities (similar to vertigo).
So bolster your immune system (like the vax) by eating healthy- put down the hooch- the bong- put yer gameboy away… your immune system is none of my concern !
Tell this to my Father-in-law.. He got 3 jabs and a booster and has had 5 strokes since.. He’s been stuck in a FL hospital for over 2 weeks.. These jabs are NOT safe for everyone, You really should keep that in mind when sharing your opinion
“Righties”. Seems like your choice of media indoctrination is quite successful in keeping the division alive. Back in the day, your political side used to divide us solely on race and built their anger towards the opposite race. Nowadays, you all seem to keep the hate and division alive, but this time its between those who blindly follow the government and ignore science and those who choose inclusion and freedoms. Your new segregation is now about who is wearing masks and getting their experimental pokes and who isn’t.
I got upsetting news for you Lewis, evil shall not triumph and there’s still a whole lot of good men and women willing to fight for what’s right. The reign of bullies won’t last forever. You will not be remembered.
LOL People are waking and finally acknowledging they got duped, the shot wont protect them from getting since and also the likelihood of a bad reaction.
Most rational people will agree with Mr Hall here, it is indeed about risk and reward. The problem is using ambiguous words like “work” to describe the efficaciousness of the substances in question. He would be more persuasive if he quantified the risk and reward, presenting both sides of the issue, that is efficaciousness vs the risk of vaccine injury.
People have died from the vaccine
https://www.muhealth.org/our-stories/scary-reports-deaths-following-covid-19-vaccination-arent-what-they-seem
FEMA… Just leave town you are unwanted and unneeded. If that bonehead is the leader of FEMA in Bend that speaks volumes as to why only 65 sheep are injected with the non working non vaccine.