Oregon reports 24 more COVID-19 related deaths, 3 in Central Oregon; 5,179 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 24 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,124, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The newly reported deaths included three Central Oregonians, one each from Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties.

OHA reported 5,179 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 638,823.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,113, which is 14 more than yesterday. There are 178 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is nine fewer than yesterday.

There are 58 available adult ICU beds out of 658 total (9% availability) and 272 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,192 (6% availability).

2/1/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 58(9%) 23(7%) 4(5%) 17(18%) 3(5%) 0(0%) 5(12%) 6(23%) Adult non-ICU beds available 272(6%) 63(3%) 2(0.4%) 50(9%) 33(8%) 5(10%) 82(19%) 37(31%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 70 COVID-19-positive patients as of early Tuesday, six of whom were in the ICU, five on ventilators. Four of the six ICU patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 45 of the 70 COVID patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 9,071 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry . Of that total, 838 were initial doses, 814 were second doses and 3,496 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 3,823 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Jan. 31.

The seven-day running average is now 9,537 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,052,368 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 211,390 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,660,333 doses of Moderna and 265,191 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 3,128,387 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,827,970 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Tuesday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (12), Benton (169), Clackamas (375), Clatsop (30), Columbia (72), Coos (95), Crook (66), Curry (27), Deschutes (304), Douglas (201), Gilliam (8), Grant (10), Harney (2), Hood River (36), Jackson (277), Jefferson (20), Josephine (100), Klamath (78), Lake (19), Lane (479), Lincoln (76), Linn (255), Malheur (115), Marion (544), Morrow (26), Multnomah (674), Polk (140), Sherman (1), Tillamook (48), Umatilla (119), Union (15), Wallowa (26), Wasco (79), Washington (467) and Yamhill (214).

