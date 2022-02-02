Latino Community Association offering free COVID-19, flu vaccination clinics
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- To meet the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Latino Community Association continues to host drop-in vaccination clinics in Bend, Redmond and Madras. Whole families can get vaccinated against COVID and flu, get tested for COVID, enjoy tasty Latin food and pick up a box of food to take home.
LCA partners with county health departments and the Oregon Health Authority to offer doses of Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccines, including booster shots and pediatric doses of Pfizer for children ages 5-11. No appointments, ID or insurance are needed.
But LCA needs more volunteers to support the clinics: set up sites, give out food boxes and gift bags, and bilingual volunteers to check people in. If you can help, contact our volunteer coordinator Mary Murphy at 541 325-9407 or email mary@latinocommunityassociation.org
Madras
Jefferson County Fairgrounds
430 SW Fairgrounds Road
Friday, Feb. 11, 12-7 pm
Celebrate St. Valentine’s Day with Salvadoran pupusas and DJ music
LCA Redmond
Becky Johnson Center
412 SW 8th St
Wednesdays 3-6 pm
Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23
LCA Family Empowerment Center in Bend
2680 NE Twin Knolls Dr. Suite 110
Community Room
Thursdays 3-6:30 pm
Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24
