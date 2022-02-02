Latino Community Association offering free COVID-19, flu vaccination clinics

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- To meet the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Latino Community Association continues to host drop-in vaccination clinics in Bend, Redmond and Madras. Whole families can get vaccinated against COVID and flu, get tested for COVID, enjoy tasty Latin food and pick up a box of food to take home.

LCA partners with county health departments and the Oregon Health Authority to offer doses of Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccines, including booster shots and pediatric doses of Pfizer for children ages 5-11. No appointments, ID or insurance are needed.

But LCA needs more volunteers to support the clinics: set up sites, give out food boxes and gift bags, and bilingual volunteers to check people in. If you can help, contact our volunteer coordinator Mary Murphy at 541 325-9407 or email mary@latinocommunityassociation.org

Madras

Jefferson County Fairgrounds

430 SW Fairgrounds Road

Friday, Feb. 11, 12-7 pm

Celebrate St. Valentine’s Day with Salvadoran pupusas and DJ music

LCA Redmond

Becky Johnson Center

412 SW 8th St

Wednesdays 3-6 pm

Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23

LCA Family Empowerment Center in Bend

2680 NE Twin Knolls Dr. Suite 110

Community Room

Thursdays 3-6:30 pm

Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24