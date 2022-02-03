Oregon reports 18 more COVID-19 related deaths, 5,417 more cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 18 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,181, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA reported 5,417 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 649,389.

OHA releases new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report

OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released Thursday, reported 44,421 cases of COVID-19 during the week of Jan. 23 to Jan. 29.

Of those cases, 28,990, or 65.3%, were unvaccinated people and 15,431, or 34.1%, were vaccine breakthrough cases. Among the vaccine breakthrough cases, 4,852, or 31.4%, were fully vaccinated and boosted.

The average age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 48. One hundred twenty-eight breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 1,223 cases in people aged 12 to 17.

To date, there have been 123,740 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The average age of all breakthrough cases is 41. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.

The report shows the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is more than 3.1 times higher than in vaccinated people and 6.4 times higher than in people who are fully vaccinated and boosted.

To date, 2.7% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 0.6% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who died is 81.

As case counts have increased dramatically during the Omicron surge, breakthrough case ascertainment has been unable to keep pace with the volume of reported cases because about a third of recent case vaccination status is unknown.

OHA is working toward alternative methods to identify vaccination status for all reported cases in a timely manner.

Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19, OHA said. Oregonians are encouraged to get vaccinated and, if eligible, to get a booster shot.

The latest breakthrough report can be found here.

Pediatric cases update

COVID-19 cases continue to be high among children ages 0 to 17 with the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant, according to the latest weekly dashboard report of pediatric COVID-19 case data in Oregon. OHA continues to monitor trends.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,087, which is 17 fewer than Wednesday. There are 183 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 10 fewer than yesterday.

There are 57 available adult ICU beds out of 632 total (9% availability) and 250 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,141 (6% availability).

2/3/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 57(9%) 22(6%) 7(9%) 13(24%) 4(7%) 0(0%) 4(10%) 7(27%) Adult non-ICU beds available 250(6%) 40(2%) 14(3%) 59(11%) 37(8%) 4(8%) 51(12%) 45(38%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend did not post its COVID-19-positive patient counts Thursday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Thursday that 9,587 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Wednesday. Of that total, 808 were initial doses, 909 were second doses and 3,081 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 4,663 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Wednesday.

The seven-day running average is now 9,396 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,062,984 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 213,676 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,666,551 doses of Moderna and 265,589 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Thursday, 3,131,996 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,831,492 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Thursday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (24), Benton (132), Clackamas (325), Clatsop (53), Columbia (77), Coos (101), Crook (52), Curry (37), Deschutes (289), Douglas (145), Gilliam (1), Grant (6), Harney (8), Hood River (25), Jackson (298), Jefferson (108), Josephine (117), Klamath (119), Lake (10), Lane (546), Lincoln (73), Linn (267), Malheur (78), Marion (629), Morrow (5), Multnomah (592), Polk (110), Sherman (2), Tillamook (40), Umatilla (178), Union (36), Wallowa (14), Wasco (48), Washington (586) and Yamhill (286).

Oregon’s 6,164th COVID-19-related death is an 81-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 20 and died Jan. 29 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,165th COVID-19-related death is a 94-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 19 and died Jan. 28 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,166th COVID-19-related death is a 61-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 15 and died Jan. 28 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,167th COVID-19-related death is an 82-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 11 and died Jan. 28 at Legacy Silverton Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,168th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 7 and died Jan. 28 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,169th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Dec. 19 and died Jan. 28 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,170th COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive Feb. 1 and died Feb. 2 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center – Ontario. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,171st COVID-19-related death is a 51-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive Jan. 29 and died Jan. 31 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center – Ontario. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,172nd COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 18 and died Feb. 1 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,173rd COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Jan. 14 and died Feb. 2 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,174th COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Jan. 23 and died Feb. 2 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,175th COVID-19-related death is a 71-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Jan. 24 and died Feb. 2 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,176th COVID-19-related death is a 98-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Jan. 19 and died Jan. 26 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,177th COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive May 2, 2021, and died May 18, 2021, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,178th COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old man from Union County who tested positive Jan. 17 and died Jan. 28 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,179th COVID-19-related death is a 63-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive Dec. 31 and died Feb. 1 at Adventist Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,180th COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Jan. 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,181st COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 21 and died Jan. 28 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.