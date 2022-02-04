Oregon reports 33 more COVID-19 related deaths, one from Deschutes County; 4,872 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 33 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,214, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA reported 4,872 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 654,343.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,092, which is five more than Thursday. There are 172 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 11 fewer than Thursday.

There are 51 available adult ICU beds out of 634 total (8% availability) and 247 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,124 (6% availability).

2/4/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 51(8%) 22(6%) 4(5%) 6(12%) 3(5%) 1(10%) 5(11%) 10(36%) Adult non-ICU beds available 247(6%) 34(2%) 4(1%) 52(9%) 39(9%) 10(21%) 62(15%) 46(37%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 75 COVID-19 positive patients as of early Friday, seven of whom were in the ICU, six on ventilators. None of the seven ICU patients were fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 50 of the 75 COVID patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Friday that 10,526 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Thursday. Of that total, 889 were initial doses, 1,085 were second doses and 3,327 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 5,087 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Thursday.

The seven-day running average is now 9,139 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,068,650 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 214,828 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,669,912 doses of Moderna and 265,806 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 3,133,869 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,833,424 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Friday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (23), Benton (98), Clackamas (377), Clatsop (25), Columbia (46), Coos (84), Crook (48), Curry (24), Deschutes (258), Douglas (79), Grant (15), Harney (24), Hood River (28), Jackson (240), Jefferson (40), Josephine (129), Klamath (133), Lake (5), Lane (517), Lincoln (120), Linn (262), Malheur (46), Marion (563), Morrow (8), Multnomah (524), Polk (169), Sherman (1), Tillamook (40), Umatilla (107), Union (43), Wallowa (5), Wasco (31), Washington (641) and Yamhill (119).

