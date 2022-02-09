Oregon reports 57 more COVID-19-related deaths, 7 in C. Oregon; 3,309 new cases

Weekly report shows sharp rise in hospitalizations, sharp drop in cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 57 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, including six in Deschutes County and one in Jefferson County, raising the state’s death toll to 6,322, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

OHA reported 3,309 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 668,783.

COVID-19 weekly cases sharply drop, hospitalizations sharply rise

OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released Wednesday, showed a continued steep decline in weekly cases, but sharply higher hospitalizations.

OHA reported 28,378 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Jan. 31 through Sunday, Feb. 6 – a 35% decline from last week.

There were 964 new COVID-19-related hospitalizations, a 30% increase over the previous week. COVID-19-related deaths declined slightly from 147 to 144.

Reported COVID-19 test results dropped by 22%. Test positivity declined slightly from 22.6% to 18.2%. There were 194,270 tests administered.

Note: The COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report has not yet been published. A link to this report will be included in the updated daily media release tomorrow.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,042, which is 13 fewer than Tuesday. There are 168 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 22 fewer than Tuesday.

There are 57 available adult ICU beds out of 633 total (9% availability) and 233 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,286 (5% availability).

2/9/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 57(9%) 25(7%) 7(7%) 10(20%) 3(5%) 0(0%) 4(9%) 8(30%) Adult non-ICU beds available 233(5%) 32(2%) 24(4%) 27(5%) 43(10%) 9(18%) 55(13%) 43(35%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 61 COVID-19-positive patients as of early Wednesday, eight of whom were in the ICU, five on ventilators. Seven of the eight ICU patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 42 of the 61 COVID-positive patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Wednesday that 8,172 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Tuesday. Of that total, 713 were initial doses, 845 were second doses and 2,415 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 4,053 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Tuesday.

The seven-day running average is now 7,243 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,088,064 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 220,011 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,682,318 doses of Moderna and 266,503 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 3,138,688 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,840,765 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (19), Benton (96), Clackamas (216), Clatsop (23), Columbia (41), Coos (75), Crook (31), Curry (43), Deschutes (180), Douglas (80), Grant (8), Harney (4), Hood River (20), Jackson (219), Jefferson (68), Josephine (98), Klamath (86), Lake (6), Lane (383), Lincoln (54), Linn (170), Malheur (27), Marion (316), Morrow (3), Multnomah (397), Polk (91), Sherman (4), Tillamook (16), Umatilla (46), Union (15), Wallowa (5), Wasco (21), Washington (372), Wheeler (19), Yamhill (57)

Updated information is being shared for 6,256th COVID-19-related death. The 12-year-old girl from Marion County died on Jan. 25. The date of death was incorrectly published in the Feb. 8 daily media release.

Note: Additional case and death information reported Wednesday will follow in an updated news release to be sent tomorrow.

