Bend-La Pine Schools drop spectator limits for indoor sporting events, starting Saturday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As COVID-19 cases decline and restrictions begin to be loosened, Bend-La Pine Schools are dropping their spectator limits on spectators at indoor athletic events, starting Saturday.

The district announced Thursday that as of Saturday, "Bend-La Pine Schools will no longer limit spectators at indoor school-sponsored athletic events held on district property.*" -- an asterisk for the district swim meet.

Here's the rest of the announcement:

These limits were put in place as an additional mitigation measure to help slow community transmission of COVID-19 and help keep schools open during the peak of the Omicron surge. The return to allowing spectators comes as cases of COVID-19 continue to decline for the third week in a row in the county. Cases of COVID-19 are now substantially lower than when the decision was first made to limit spectators.

This chart from Deschutes County shows the rise and decline of COVID-19 case counts in recent weeks.

Schools continue to follow layered mitigation strategies during events, including screening spectators for illness, providing hand-washing areas, and increasing air circulation. Masks continue to be required at all indoor events until March 31.

Bend-La Pine Schools' COVID-19 Response and Recovery team reminds spectators that there is increased risk of spreading COVID-19 while engaging in optional indoor gatherings. CDC recommends reducing your risk by getting vaccinated when a vaccine is available to you, wearing a mask, staying home when sick, and maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from others.

*Spectator limits will not be lifted for the district swim meet Saturday, as the meet is following capacity limits established by the hosting facility.