Oregon reports 18 more COVID-19 related deaths, 4,756 new cases in past 3 days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 18 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon since Friday, raising the state’s death toll to 6,373, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

OHA reported 4,756 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 679,241.

The 18 new deaths and 4,756 new cases reported Monday include data recorded by counties for the three-day period between Friday and Sunday, Feb. 11-13.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 865, which is 49 fewer than Sunday. There are 152 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Sunday.

There are 79 available adult ICU beds out of 668 total (12% availability) and 286 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,242 (7% availability).

2/14/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 79(12%) 33(10%) 6(6%) 18(19%) 6(10%) 3(30%) 6(14%) 7(27%) Adult non-ICU beds available 286(7%) 49(3%) 10(1%) 75(13%) 36(8%) 6(12%) 72(18%) 38(31%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 63 COVID-19-positive patients as of early Monday, six of whom were in the ICU, four on ventilators. Five of the six ICU patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 41 of the 63 COVID-positive patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Monday that 2,648 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Sunday. Of that total, 167 were initial doses, 141 were second doses and 475 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 1,836 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Sunday.

The seven-day running average is now 6,151 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,106,181 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 224,598 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,691,090 doses of Moderna and 267,081 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 3,144,785 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,847,893 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Monday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (16), Benton (152), Clackamas (403), Clatsop (30), Columbia (47), Coos (74), Crook (55), Curry (29), Deschutes (280), Douglas (93), Harney (9), Hood River (25), Jackson (282), Jefferson (26), Josephine (110), Klamath (83), Lane (580), Lincoln (61), Linn (202), Malheur (17), Marion (395), Morrow (9), Multnomah (761), Polk (102), Sherman (1), Tillamook (33), Umatilla (59), Union (40), Wasco (21), Washington (629) and Yamhill (132).

Oregon reported 2,206 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Feb. 11, 1,655 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Feb. 12 and 895 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Feb. 13.

Oregon’s 6,356th COVID-19-related death is an 84-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Feb. 10 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,357th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Jan. 9 and died Feb. 10 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,358th COVID-19-related death is a 64-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 14 and died Feb. 10 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,359th COVID-19-related death is a 71-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 29, 2021, and died Jan. 9 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,360th COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Feb. 3 and died Feb. 8 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,361st COVID-19-related death is a 68-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Feb. 1 and died Feb. 9 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,362nd COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Dec. 8, 2021, and died Dec. 20, 2021, at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,363rd COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Feb. 1 and died Feb. 10 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,364th COVID-19-related death is a 66-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Feb. 11 and died Feb. 11 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,365th COVID-19-related death is a 71-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Feb. 5 and died Feb. 12 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,366th COVID-19-related death is a 51-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Jan. 26 and died Feb. 12 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,367th COVID-19-related death is a 60-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Dec. 27, 2021, and died Feb. 9 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,368th COVID-19-related death is a 67-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 28 and died Feb. 11 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,369th COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 24 and died Feb. 7 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,370th COVID-19-related death is an 89-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 31 and died Feb. 10 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,371st COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Feb. 8 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,372nd COVID-19-related death is an 84-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 19 and died Feb. 10 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,373rd COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive Feb. 3 and died Feb. 8 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. She had underlying conditions.

