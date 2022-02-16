Oregon reports 23 more COVID-19 related deaths, 1,728 new cases; weekly numbers declining

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 23 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,416,but deaths, hospitalizations and cases declined in the past week, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

OHA reported 1,728 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 682,566.

COVID-19 weekly cases, hospitalizations, deaths decline

OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report released Wednesday, showed declines in weekly cases, COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

OHA reported 16,991 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Feb. 7 through Sunday, Feb. 13 – a 40% decline from the previous week, and a 70% drop over the past month.

There were 794 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, an 18% decrease over the previous week. COVID-19-related deaths declined from 144 to 129.

Reported COVID-19 test results dropped 16%. There were 164,021 tests administered. Test positivity dropped to 13.7%.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 339 total active outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities and congregate living settings with three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases or one or more COVID-19-related deaths in this week’s Outbreak Report.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 776, which is 29 fewer than Tuesday. There are 145 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Tuesday.

There are 72 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (11% availability) and 270 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,283 (6% availability).

2/16/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 72(11%) 31(9%) 3(3%) 7(8%) 12(20%) 0(0%) 13(29%) 6(23%) Adult non-ICU beds available 270(6%) 49(2%) 11(2%) 62(10%) 38(9%) 1(2%) 60(15%) 49(40%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 57 COVID-19-positive patients as of early Wednesday, six of whom were in the ICU, five on ventilators. Five of the six ICU patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital reported, while 37 of the 57 COVID-positive patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Wednesday that 6,613 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 15. Of that total, 548 were initial doses, 747 were second doses and 1,673 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 3,151 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Feb. 15.

The seven-day running average is now 5,784 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,112,519 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 226,079 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,694,520 doses of Moderna and 267,346 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 3,147,029 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,850,429 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Wednesday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (60), Clackamas (132), Clatsop (14), Columbia (18), Coos (24), Crook (12), Curry (12), Deschutes (71), Douglas (50), Grant (3), Harney (5), Hood River (5), Jackson (145), Jefferson (11), Josephine (48), Klamath (23), Lake (5), Lane (213), Lincoln (28), Linn (105), Malheur (14), Marion (187), Morrow (2), Multnomah (208), Polk (42), Sherman (1), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (24), Union (4), Wasco (24), Washington (191) and Yamhill (28)

Oregon’s 6,394th COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 19 and died Jan. 27 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,395th COVID-19-related death is a 59-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Jan. 1 and died Feb. 10 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,396th COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Feb. 10 and died Feb. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,397th COVID-19-related death is a 94-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Feb. 3 and died Feb. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,398th COVID-19-related death is an 81-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 29 and died Feb. 9 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,399th COVID-19-related death is a 77-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 13 and died Feb. 13 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,400th COVID-19-related death is a 57-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 23 and died Feb. 8 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,401st COVID-19-related death is a 71-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 21 and died Feb. 11 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,402nd COVID-19-related death is a 52-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Dec. 12, 2021 and died Feb. 8 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,403rd COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive Jan. 28 and died Feb. 12 at St Alphonsus Medical Center Ontario. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,404th COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Feb. 4 and died Feb. 11 at Santiam Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,405th COVID-19-related death is a 55-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive Feb. 11 and died Feb. 13 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,406th COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Jan. 27 and died Feb. 13 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,407th COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old woman from Hood River County who tested positive Feb. 14 and died Feb. 15 at Providence Hood River Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,408th COVID-19-related death is a 93-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Feb. 6 and died Feb. 13 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,409th COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Feb. 9 and died Feb. 13 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,410th COVID-19-related death is a 96-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Jan. 17 and died Feb. 10 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,411th COVID-19-related death is a 61-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive Feb. 3 and died Feb. 15 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,412th COVID-19-related death is an 84-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive Feb. 14 and died Feb. 15 at Bay Area Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,413th COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive Jan. 21 and died Jan. 31 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,414th COVID-19-related death is a 64-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 7 and died Feb. 5 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,415th COVID-19-related death is a 56-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Feb. 7 and died Feb. 5 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,416th COVID-19-related death is an 82-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 22 and died Feb. 12 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

