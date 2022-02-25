Oregon reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths, fewest in 2-plus months; 981 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are four newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, two from Crook County, raising the state’s death toll to 6,582, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday -- one day after 59 deaths were reported, one of the highest daily counts of the pandemic.

While the daily report of deaths since the pandemic's start has often included confirmed COVID-related deaths from weeks or even months ago, Friday's number was the lowest since three deaths were reported by OHA on Dec. 20, 2021.

OHA reported 981 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 692,261.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 527, which is one fewer than Thursday. There are 98 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven fewer than Thursday.

There are 94 available adult ICU beds out of 674 total (14% availability) and 332 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,293 (8% availability).

2/25/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 94(14%) 49(14%) 9(9%) 11(12%) 6(10%) 1(10%) 11(28%) 7(27%) Adult non-ICU beds available 332(8%) 68(3%) 28(4%) 61(10%) 47(11%) 5(10%) 78(20%) 45(41%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 39 COVID-19 patients as of early Friday, four of whom were in the ICU, three on ventilators. Three of the four ICU patients were not fully vaccinated and 20 of the 39 COVID patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital said.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Friday that 5,039 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Thursday. Of that total, 431 were initial doses, 605 were second doses and 1,448 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 2,876 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Thursday.

The seven-day running average is now 4,410 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,138,886 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 232,743 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,708,119 doses of Moderna and 268,340 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 3,156,290 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,861,687 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Friday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (22), Clackamas (60), Clatsop (5), Columbia (14), Coos (27), Crook (5), Curry (22), Deschutes (54), Douglas (33), Grant (9), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (67), Jefferson (12), Josephine (28), Klamath (9), Lake (5), Lane (94), Lincoln (17), Linn (46), Malheur (8), Marion (88), Morrow (2), Multnomah (152), Polk (20), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (13), Union (3), Wasco (4), Washington (122) and Yamhill (25).

Oregon’s 6,579th COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive Feb. 7 and died Feb. 21 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,580th COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Feb. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,581st COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Feb. 9 and died Feb. 13 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,582nd COVID-19-related death is a 61-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive Feb. 21 and died Feb. 23 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

